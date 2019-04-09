Area prep teams were in action Friday in soccer, baseball and track.

The Leavenworth Pioneers hosted the Lansing Lions in girls’ soccer Friday night. The Pioneers won 5-1. A recap of the game can be found in Saturday’s paper and online at www.leavenworthtimes.com/sports

Leavenworth and Lansing also met on the baseball diamond at Lansing Middle School Friday night. The Lions used a big second inning to take Friday’s game 13-0.

Lansing scored eight in the second before adding one in the third and four in the fourth to take the game in five innings.

“Our offensive lineup was really good,” Lansing head coach Michael Basler said. “Our guys did a great job hitting with two strikes, extending their at-bats and scoring runs with two outs. We had five guys collect multiple hits.”

Dakota Sill led the team with three hits on the night. Peyton Basler, Caleb Adams, Dylan McLain and Logan Barnard each had two hits. Bryce Turner and Jayden Raymond each had one hit.

Leavenworth had Robert McKinley, Eric Harding, Dylan Shaw and Wesley Redelberger each record one hit.

Derrick Williamson took the win on the mound for Lansing. Steele Sadler got the loss for Leavenworth. Basler said he thought Williamson had a good night.

“I thought Derrick Williamson was really good (Friday),” Basler said. “He got ahead of hitters, he got outs with his fastball, breaking ball and changeup. Our assistant coach, Jesse Smallwood, did a great job calling the game and preparing our plan for Derrick to execute.”

Leavenworth head coach Justin Bode said the Pioneers have been consistent pitching the ball this season but they did not execute Friday.

“This season thus far our pitching has been our most consistent aspect of our team,” Bode said. “Friday night was the first time all season our pitching didn't execute. We allowed Lansing to have a big inning, with all eight runs scoring with two outs. We didn't have it on the mound, and after an inning like that, it is hard to recover.”

Bode added that the team needs to find more offensive success.

“Offensively we need to find offense somewhere,” Bode said. “We are getting guys on and getting them into scoring position. We just haven't gotten the big hit when we needed it. We are getting back to work with our offensive approach and will try to find a way to manufacture more runs. I still believe in these guys. We will play better Tuesday.”

Leavenworth and Lansing meet again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sportsfield.