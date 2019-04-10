The Lansing and Basehor-Linwood boys’ golf teams traveled to Dub’s Dread Golf Course on Monday for the Piper Invitational.

The Bobcats finished runner-up in the tournament with 339 points. Hayden won the meet with a 336 score. Lansing finished seventh with a score of 416.

Austin Logsdon led the Bobcats with an 82. Logsdon finished fourth individually. Wyatt Powell was sixth and Kobe Sifford was eighth.

For Lansing, Jake Hamilton led the Lions with a 94. Grant Schneider scored a 97, Joey Haynes had 111, Jackson Haynes scored 114, Drew Allen had 127 and J.D. Brown scored 128.

Bobcats head coach Cody Ziegler said the Bobcats improved from the week prior.

“Team played well,” Ziegler said. “Much improved from last week from all of our kids. We finished a few shots out of first place behind a good Hayden team and we are still without our state qualifier from last year, Joey Langstraat. Overall very pleased with how we played.”

Lions head coach Bill Pekarek said the Monday tournament was the best day the team has had for golf and he saw good shots by multiple players.

“This was the best day of spring that we’ve had for golf,” Pekarek said. “We had two players get their scores into the 90s. We have more guys that can do this. I saw some good shots by many of our players at this tournament, but consistency is what we need to strive for. Our short game work needs to improve and that will drop our scores more.”

Both teams will travel to Prairie Highlands Golf Course on Wednesday for a meet hosted by Mill Valley.

Leavenworth also participated Monday. No results were submitted to the Times.

Soccer

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats soccer team hosted Piper on Monday.

The Pirates defeated the Bobcats 5-0. BLHS continued play on Tuesday against Turner.

Pleasant Ridge

The Pleasant Ridge Rams traveled to Valley Falls for doubleheaders in both baseball and softball.

The Rams baseball team fell 13-3 and 16-1 in the two games.

The Rams took the lead in the first game after Trevor Lawson scored on a Walker Adams single. Colten Comer hit a double to allow Adams and Eli Schwinn to score and the Rams took a 3-0 lead in the third. But Valley Falls would score 13 unanswered runs in the third and fourth to take the first game.

Comer and Schwinn each led the team with two hits. Cole Blanke pitched 3.1 innings, allowing 11 hits, 10 runs and recording four strikeouts.

The Rams got on the board in the top of the first in the second game when Clayton Richter scored on a walk by Comer.

Valley Falls would respond with four runs in the bottom of the first before scoring two in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth to take the win 16-1.

Richter and Blanke each led the Rams with one hit. Comer started the game, allowing three runs before Devin Stutz came in for relief to throw three innings. Stutz allowed 10 hits, nine runs and had two strikeouts.

The Rams softball team defeated the Dragons 9-8 and 13-0 to pick up the first wins under new head coach Kendra Leach.

After the wins, Leach said she was proud of the team putting it all together to get the wins.

“We started out a little rough in the first couple innings,” Leach said. “And then really picked up the pace. We played as a team (Monday). We used everyone to our advantage to help us win. Katie Lance threw an amazing seconnd game and our hitting was on. Our defense was unstoppable. I’m really proud of the girls for finally putting all of the hard work and dedication that we worked on in the off season all together (Monday) night. We are slowly letting the pieces fall into play and I am so excited to keep moving forward.”

Pleasant Ridge is off until April 18 when both teams will host doubleheaders against Atchison County. First games for both are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with second games to follow.