The Big Dill Pickleball Club Leavenworth Ladder League completed the first week of play this weekend.

After one week, Scott Chipman is the top-ranked player with a percent score of 97.8 and 44 points in three games. Greg “Bugz” Zink is No. 2 with a percent score of 95.6 and 86 points.

The league is up to 28 players. Jim Crandell said a new person joined the action Saturday. Crandell said others are still welcome to join. Registration is $10 per player.

“People can still join,” Crandell said. “We are about spreading the pickleball love in the Leavenworth community.”

Crandell also pointed out that the sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis is for all age levels. The league features players in their 70s competing with others in their 30s. The sport is split up into levels with 1.0 being for beginners and 5.0 being for players at the highest level. Crandell said the league welcomes all levels of play and currently has players at levels 2.0 to 4.5.

Action continued at Buffalo Bill Cody Park Tuesday and will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more information about the league, call 913-240-4615 or 352-678-7056.