The Senior Men's Golf team returned to Turkey Creek Golf Course for a championship flight on a cold blustery Thursday.

Winning the Championship flight is the team Les Hargadine, Mike Peters, Rich Gregwire and Dan Hervey with the combined shot of 61. The group of Ray Reno, Francis Hendricks, Bruce Hett and Bob Saunders took second with 63 in a scorecard playoffs.

In the first flight, two groups tied for 63, but the team of the Rich Penner, Dick Faulke, Bob Baldwin and Bill Goering finish fourth, as the team of Mike McFadden, Paul Schultz, Dennis Everhart and Homer Yowell finished second.

