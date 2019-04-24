It wasn't necessarily the prettiest win of the season, but as they say, "a win is a win". The McPherson College baseball team picked their 35th of the season, taking out crosstown rival Central Christian College 16-11.

The Bulldogs hit the ball well, scoring 16 runs on 11 hits, including four that went for extra bases, but it was on the defensive side of the ball where they weren't quite as sharp. On the mound, the Bulldog pitchers surrendered 11 runs to the Tigers on 13 hits, walked six and struck out nine. The Bulldogs used six pitchers in the win, starting with Jacob Esch. Esch worked the first inning, but didn't make it out of the second, leaving with runners at second and third with no outs.

From there the Bulldog went to the bullpen bringing out Brett Carter, Jake Herman, Mairion Brunken Jarrod Manick and Tyler Dunn. Carter ended up going the furthest, working three innings. He was credited with the win, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and zero walks.

At the plate, eight of the 11 Bulldog hits came from four players. Brevin Baessler, Lane Fleming, Dominick Ramos and Justin Risdall each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, and were responsible for driving in nine of the 11 runs. The two big hits came from Ramos and Risdall. Ramos capped of an eight run second inning with a grand slam, and then in the fourth inning, Risdall hit a two-run bomb.

The Bulldogs and Tigers were originally scheduled to play a doubleheader tonight, but with rain moving in, game two was cancelled. Next up for the Bulldogs is their final series of the season, a KCAC match up this weekend against the York College Panthers. The Bulldogs and Panthers will open the three-game series with a double header on Friday starting at 1 p.m. York has graduation on Saturday, so the series will conclude with a single-nine on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.