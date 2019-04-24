HILLSBORO—The McPherson College men's and women's track and field teams continue to gather steam as they head for the KCAC Outdoor Championships in just over a week, May 2-3. Last Saturday the Bulldogs competed at the Tabor College Invitational where they had 24 new personal best times and distances, 13 podium finishes, including eight events, where they landed in the top spot, six NAIA qualifying performances and three new school records.



Eight of the new personal bests came on the ladies side including:



Amy Braimbridge – 200m – 24.16

Cailey Cornett – 1500m – 6:48.15

Moneshya Green – Hammer Throw – 31.23m

Destiny Johnson – 100m – 12.44 – 200m – 25.46

Jaivion Lattimore – 100m – 12.25

Cierra Lee – 100m – 12.71

Kaylynn Lyons – 800m – 3:06.98

Emma Stevens – 100m – 13.34



The other 16 were on the men's side from:



Kevin Boeckman – 5000m – 17:14.23

Logan Brown – Shot Put – 13.04

Amari Heisser – 110m Hurdles – 14.72

Cole Hinton – 1500m – 4:22.53

Matthew Melchor – Long Jump – 6.35m – Triple Jump – 12.69m

Billy Muhizi – 100m 12.07

Omar Sabur – 400m Hurdles – 56.72

Hunter Sury – 200m – 21.41

Xavier Taylor – 200m – 21.59

Dylan Templeman – Discus – 50.09

Tanner Trigg – Hammer Throw – 50.9 – Discus – 45.16

Albert Wegener – 800m – 2:12.33

Brandt Wolters – Javelin – 59.29



The Bulldogs also placed in the top three in 13 different events. The lone third place finish came Sury in 200m. His 21.41 was also an NAIA Nationals "A" standard qualifying time and a new school record. In second place for the Bulldogs were Melchor in the Triple Jump, Sury in the 100m and Trigg in the Hammer, also a new school record, and a "B" standard qualifying mark.

Winning their events were Braimbridge in the 200m, breaking her old school record, Heisser in the 110m Hurdles, which also qualified him "A" standard for outdoor nationals, Templeman in the Discus, also an "A" standard qualifier, Genevie Rivera with a time of 58.05 in the 400m, Jerod Fuller in the Steeple Chase with a time of 10:10.03 and Wolters in the Javelin, also an "A" standard qualification.

The Bulldogs also had two relay teams finish in first place, both on the women's side. The 4x100m team of Lattimore, Johnson, Braimbridge, and Diamond Blaylock-Norris won by over three seconds with a time of 47.58. The 4x400m team of Tatelyn Lasley, Blaylock-Norris, Rivera, and Braimbridge also ran away with their race in 4:03.43, over 12 seconds faster than the next fastest team.



Coach Robert Spies summed up the meet saying, "We had a lot of great performances this week. Everyone is locked in and training well setting us up for a strong run at another KCAC championship."

The Bulldogs have one more tune up before the conference meet this weekend at the Southwestern College Relays in Winfield. The field events get started at 11 a.m. followed by the running events.