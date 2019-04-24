Teutons sweep rival Moundridge

INMAN – Like a cross county rivalry should be, it was a battle royal when the Moundridge and Inman baseball teams got together on the diamond in Inman Tuesday, and when the dust settled, Inman scored a 6-4, 17-7 doubleheader sweep.

In game one, Inman waited until the end to put up two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to earn the 6-4 win over Moundridge.

The Teutons only needed seven hits, including two from Landen Snyder, and a double from Carter Brown, for the victory. On the base paths though the Teutons ran wild, swiping 13 bases, including three each by Carter Brown and Derick Johnson, while Connor Brown, Ryan Heaton and Kyler Konrade each had two.

Snyder started the game on the mound for Inman and went two innings while Johnson and Connor Brown came on in relief.

For the Wildcats, they had six hits in game one with Wyatt Falco and Collin Kohl each hitting for a double.

Kohl started the game for Moundridge, while Falco, Jon Schlosser and Cody Hazelton each put time on the mound in relief.

Inman took advantage of 13 walks from the Moundridge pitching staff to score a huge 17-7 win in game two while collecting just eight hits. The Teutons also pushed across seven runs in the second inning and another six in the fifth.

Johnson and Connor Brown each led the Teuton offense with two hits each, with Connor getting two doubles and Johnson a three-run triple. Inman also added another eight stolen bases to their stat sheet in the nightcap.

Kyler Konrade started and earned the win for Inman, going three innings while giving up just six hits, seven runs of which six were earned, walking five and striking out six. Connor Brown threw the final three innings in relief and earned the save while striking out six.

For the Wildcats, Falco and Hazelton each had two hits, with both of Falco’s hits being doubles and Hazelton getting a triple to go with three runs batted in. Anthony Everhart also hit for a double while Corbin Unruh earned four walks.

Everhart, Hazelton, Unruh and Falco all worked the mound for Moundridge.

Inman is now and even 6-6 for the season, and Moundridge stands at 7-7 as the two rivals prep for another go around on Friday when Inman travels to Moundridge.

Lady Wildcats handles Lady Teutons in sweep

INMAN – The Moundridge softball team traveled cross county to battle Inman and returned home with a clean sweep of the doubleheader, winning convincingly 13-3 in game one before out blasting the Lady Teutons 21-10 in the nightcap.

The Lady Wildcats slapped out 12 hits in game one while putting runs across in all, but one inning for the 13-3 game one victory.

Zizi Sebrant led the Moundridge offense by going 2-for-3, including a double, while getting four runs batted in, scoring twice and stealing three bases. Also having strong games were Ellen Durst, who went 3-for-4 which included two doubles, Kate Eichelberger was 2-for-2 and scored four runs and McKenzie Elmore went 2-for-4 and had three runs batted in.

Sebrant pitched a complete game for the Lady Wildcats and gave up just four hits, three runs and two walks while striking out eight.

For the Lady Teutons, Kennedy Shober pitched a complete game, giving up 12 hits, 13 runs of which only nine were earned, while striking out three and walking five.

In the nightcap, Moundridge scored 14 runs in the final three innings to earn the 21-10 slugfest victory as the two teams combined for 23 hits, though Inman suffered major defensive issues by committing 14 errors.

Keira Sebrant, Cambry Stucky and Eichelberger each had two hits for the Lady Wildcats, with Stucky and Eichelberger each scoring four times. Zizi Sebrant scored five runs while Ellen Durst had five runs batted in and a double, and Keira Sebrant and Katie Castor each smacked out doubles.

On the mound, Elmore started the game for Moundridge and went three innings while Zizi Sebrant pitched the final four innings.

Macy DeWitt, Ashtyn Schroeder, Hope Schriner all had two hits for the Lady Teuton, with all three getting doubles. Schriner went the distance on the mound for Inman and took the loss.

The Lady Wildcats are now 10-2 for the season and will return to the diamond on Friday when they go on the road to Hutchinson Trinity.Inman is now just 1-11 for the season and will be on the road to Sterling on Friday.

Redskins handle Eagles in doubleheader sweep

LITTLE RIVER – The Little River baseball team handled visiting Canton-Galva in both games of a doubleheader on Tuesday, winning game one 15-4 before closing out with a 12-1 victory in the nightcap.

Despite both teams having just six hits, Little River took advantage of the Canton-Galva pitchers, walking 10 batters to score 11 unearned runs in their game one, 15-4, victory.

Kaden Schafer led the Redskins at the plate with two hits, while Kody Hawkinson had three runs batted in, and both Schafer and Jayden Garrison pounded out doubles. Little River also swiped 10 bases.

Graham Stephens got the win on the mound for Little River, going 4.2 innings while giving up six hits, four runs and three walks while striking out nine.

For the Eagles, the loss overshadowed a big outing for Brayden Collins as he went 3-for-3 while hammering out a home run. Brayden Minson also went 2-for-2.

Keaton Littrell, Nick Pearson and Landon Everett all threw from the mound for Canton-Galva as they combined to give up just six hits, but walked 10.

In the nightcap, Little River pounded out 14 hits and scored four in the first, and another four in the fifth on their way to the 12-1 win and sweep of the Eagles.

Garrison went the distance on the mound for the Redskins, giving up just two hits, one run and zero walks while also striking out seven.

At the plate, Garrison helped himself by going 3-for-3 and scoring three runs, while both Cadence Birdsong and Matt Dougherty went 3-for-4. Stephens finished 2-for-3 and hammered out a home run while Dougherty and Brayden Sears each hit doubles. Also helping the offense were the 15 stolen bases the Redskins swiped, including three each by Birdsong and Garrison.

Collins and Minson had the only two hits for the Eagles in the nightcap, while Andrew Prieb started the game on the mound only to give way to Collins who took the loss.

Canton-Galva will now prep for a doubleheader at home on Friday with Bennington, while Little River is now 11-3 for the season and will be off until Tuesday, April 30 when they play host to Bennington.

Lady Eagles beat Little River

LITTLE RIVER – While the Canton-Galva baseball team struggled Tuesday, the Canton-Galva softball team did not as the Lady Eagles scored a doubleheader sweep at Little River, winning game one 11-4 before dominating the nightcap 14-3.

Canton-Galva hammered out 13 hits in game one, including two each from Emily Peterson, Megan Maltbie, Taryn Norstrom, Jayci Mastre and Jenni Fitzpatrick, with Peterson getting credit for four runs batted in. Mastre’s two hits included a double and a triple, while Peterson, Carrisa Klatt and Lexi Burch each had doubles.

The Lady Eagles also stole 13 bases in game one, including three each by Peterson and master, while Ashton Brewer went the distance on the mound in giving up eight hits, four runs, four walks and striking out four.

Emma McBride took the first game loss for Little River, giving up 13 hits, 11 runs of which only five were earned and striking out five.

Michelle Loder, Bella Debaere and Madison Loder each had two hits for the LadySkins, with Michelle Loder getting a double and Amaya Sneath hitting for a triple.

In the nightcap, Canton-Galva poured across nine runs in the second inning and never looked back on their way to the dominating 14-3 win and doubleheader sweep.

Ashton Brewer and Norstrom each went 3-for-4 to lead the offense, with Norstrom also getting a double and four runs batted in. Taygen O’Hara, Maltbie and Mastre all contributed two hits, with both of Mastre’s being doubles and Peterson hitting for a triple. The Lady Eagles also stole another 14 bases, giving them 27 stolen bases in the doubleheader, with Ashton Brewer stealing four and Norstrom swiping three.

Klatt pitched for the Lady Eagles in the nightcap and gave up just four hits, three runs and four walks while striking out two.

Madison Loder was the lone bright spot on offense in game two for Little River as she collected two hits. Kailynn Atkinson pitched and took the loss.

Little River will now be off for a week before hosting Bennington on Tuesday, April 30, while Canton-Galva will host Bennington on Friday.

Lady Vikings drop two at Pratt

PRATT – It was a day of struggles for the Smoky Valley softball team on Tuesday as they dropped both ends of a road doubleheader, 8-2 and 5-4, at Pratt.

In game one the Lady Viking defense had a performance they would like to forget as they committed 10 errors which lead to seven unearned runs for host Pratt. Lauren Barnes worked the mound and took the loss for the Lady Vikings.

On offense, Lindsey Gerlach had a double as Smoky Valley struggled, getting just three hits.

Despite out hitting Pratt 5-3 in game two, the Lady Vikings closed out the day with another loss, this time 5-4 as Pratt pushed across a game winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Gerlach went 2-for-4 for Smoky Valley, while Barnes pounded out a double. Liv Morgan started the game on the mound for the Lady Vikings but only last one and one-third innings in giving up just one hit and two runs but walking six. Abby Hipp went 4.1 innings and gave up just two hits, three runs and scoring one strikeout while walking another seven and taking the loss. Barnes finished the game for Smoky Valley.

With the two losses, the Lady Vikings now drop to 5-7 for the season as they prep to host Nickerson on Friday, April 26.

Vikings struggle at Pratt

PRATT—It was another rough day for the Smoky Valley baseball team as they only scored one run in a doubleheader series against Pratt. Pratt swept the Vikings 10-0 in game one and 16-1 in game two.

Ty Miller gave Smoky Valley its only one of the game. Pratt had a big inning in the bottom fifth when they produced five runs.

Brandon Malm started on the mound and took the loss.

In game two, the Vikings had one run, but no hits. Pratt scored five runs in the bottom first, eight in the bottom third and three in the bottom fourth. The game ended in four innings due to the run rule. George Moore was the starting pitcher and suffered the loss on the mound.

The Vikings dropped to 2-12, and will host Nickerson on Friday at 3 p.m.

