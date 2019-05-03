Kyler Hoppes was on the verge of walking away from playing football and focus on being a full-time student. That was until McPherson College Head Coach Jeremiah Fiscus made a late push to recruit the senior quarterback as a Bulldog. Hoppes was sold.

He made it official on Thursday afternoon at McPherson High School when he signed his letter of intent to play football at McPherson College.

"At first I wasn't sure that I wanted to play football, and then I told myself that I didn't want to stay home either," Hoppes said. "I went out some visits from other schools and Fiscus did a great job recruiting me, and that's when I fell in love.

It's more preparation and being more in control. Like in high school, coaches call everything, and in colleges, you have more control what happens on the field."

As of recent, Fiscus has been riding the Bullpup wave after signing Honestee Whittker in late March. He liked what he saw in Hoppes and stay connected with him throughout the recruiting process.

"There's a lot of good players, and they got a good system in terms of not just football but building character," Fiscus said. This community does a really good job of raising kids, and we can't have enough these amount of guys in our program."

Hoppes will go down in McPherson history as the winningest quarterback after leading the Bullpups to two winning seasons, going to the state semifinals in back-to-back years as a two-year starter. He holds all the record books for most passing yards and most touchdowns in a season. In his career, he passed for 4600 yards and 59 touchdowns, averaging 164.3 yards per game and only throwing 11 interceptions in his career. Standing at 6-foot 170 pounds, Hoppes looks to gain at least 20 pounds before joining the Bulldogs this fall.

"I think Kyler is a guy that is very intelligent," Fiscus said. "I think he understands football. He comes from a football family, and he comes from a background of coaches in his family. He understands the game, and I think his poise and confidence—he stays very level, which is very important. He's the guy that can really take his quiet leadership and develop a consistency about himself."

"The Bulldogs already have its starting quarterback, Ed Crouch Jr., returning for his senior year, but Fiscus encourages competition no matter what the situation is.

"I anticipate him to compete for the starting job just like everybody else," Fiscus said. "The goal at all times is to put the best 11 players on the field."

When he enrolls, Hoppes plans on majoring in chemistry. After he graduates, he wants to pursue a Pharmacy degree at Kansas University.

