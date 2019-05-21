Track and field athletes across the state punched their tickets to the state meet in last weekend’s regionals.

The Leavenworth Pioneers traveled to Shawnee Mission North for their 6A regional.

The girls’ team would finish second with 99 points. The boys’ team was fourth with 60.5. Mill Valley won the regional in both.

Dhakiya Blake was the regional champion in the 100. Wynter Ramos was third. Blake also won the 400 and 200. Ramos took second in both events. Collie Fairley won in the discus and took second in shot put. Saniyah Hammonds was runner-up in the triple jump. Maddy Walter-Sherretts took fourth in the 800. The Pioneers also took first in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x800.

On the boys’ side, Guy Ramos won the 200 and 400. Christian Walker took fourth in the 400. Daniel Bohnemann won in the 1,600. Michael Harris was the regional champion in shot put. The 4x100 relay team also won.

These athletes for Leavenworth will participate in the 6A state meet this weekend.

In 5A, Lansing and Basehor-Linwood traveled to Emporia.

Lansing would finish third on the boys’ side with 88.5 points and fifth for the girls (52). Basehor-Linwood boys’ team took seventh with 35.5 points and the girls’ team scored 48 to take sixth.

De Soto won the boys’ title and Emporia won the girls’ championship.

Lansing was led by Terry Robinson’s win in the 800. Liam Neidig was second. Neidig also took second in the 1,600 and Robinson was fourth. Malik Benson was the winner in the long jump and runner-up in the 100. In the 300 hurdles, Malachi Tinnel took fourth. Richard Patrick took fourth in the high jump and Chrystian Huff was second in the triple jump.

The 4x800 relay team finished second. The 4x100 relay team took second and the 4x400 team was fourth.

Basehor-Linwood was led by Jace Friesen’s win in the discus. Trevor McBride tied a season-best for the year with a runner-up in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches). Nolan Ford took fourth in the 200 and the 4x800 team finished fourth with a time of 8:29.91, which is a new best for the season.

On the girls’ side, Lansing was led by Zaiylah Bronson taking third in the 100. Rachel Fairbanks was fourth in the 200 and high jump. Reece Baker finished third in the pole vault. Alyssa Batista took third in the javelin. Grace Martin’s shot put throw took third. The 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams took second.

For Basehor, Jenna Zydlo won in the high jump and tied a personal record (5 feet, 2 inches). Zydlo also took fourth in the 400. Ellie Dusselier finished second in the high jump. Lucy Lally took fourth in shot put and discus. The 4x400 team took second and the 4x800 team was fourth.

These athletes qualified for the state meet this weekend.

Bobcats head coach Scott Russell said Friday was an emotional night.

“This is one of my favorite and least favorite meets of the year,” Russell said. “It is an emotional night of ups and down. I am extremely proud of how our kids performed (Friday). Qualifying 21 athletes (including relay alternates) to state in our first season in 5A is quite pleasing. I was pleased to come out of regionals with two individual champions in Jace Friesen and Jenna Zydlo. Our kids tried hard and some came up short and others extended their season.”

Pleasant Ridge traveled to Silver Lake for their 3A regional. The Rams took 13th on the girls’ side with 18 points and the boys scored six to take 15th.

Emma Schwinn won the 300 hurdles and took second in the 100 hurdles to be the lone girls’ qualifier for the Rams. Keaton Comer took fourth in the javelin to snag the only boys’ qualifier for state this weekend.

Rams head coach Glenda Connelly said the Pleasant Ridge family is proud of the two qualifiers. She said Schwinn qualified for state in both hurdles last year as a freshman.

“Emma is tough,” Connelly said. “She loves to compete and hates to lose. We have been working on three-stepping this year and breaking the 16-second barrier in the 100 meter hurdles. Emma works extremely hard at practice and reached that goal at the regional meet.”

Connelly said Schwinn had to battle it out with Claire Gieger of Hiawatha in the 100 hurdles with Gieger winning a close race and Schwinn setting a new school record. Schwinn also broke her own personal record in the 300 hurdles win.

Connelly also said the windy conditions made it tough for Comer’s javelin throws. Comer also has been battling back issues for the last few weeks.

“So we were really glad (Comer) was able to compete,” Connelly said. “We are hoping with another week, he will be able to throw his personal best (162 feet) or better on Saturday. Keaton is a talented and tough kid, sometimes we forget he is a sophomore. There is one freshmen and two sophomores, including Keaton which qualified. The rest are seniors and a few juniors. So he will be against an experienced field, but we will have him ready.”

Connelly also wanted to point out a few other athletes for the Rams that did not qualify but she said they still brought their “A-game” at regionals.

Caden Ramos jumped two feet further than his previous best in the triple jump to take seventh (39 feet, 10 inches). Kaija Nutsch set a new PR by five feet in her seventh-place finish in the javelin (120 feet). Hunter Wagner just missed the cut in the shot put taking fifth and breaking his PR by a foot (42 feet, 4.5 inch). Chase Wohlgemuth and Collin Thompson posted personal bests in the 110 and 300 hurdles and the girls’ 4x100 team of Aviana Nutsch, Kelsey Theis, Haley Holmes and Emma Schwinn cut a second off their time each of the past four weeks to run a 52.91 at regionals. Connelly pointed out that the group is two freshmen and two sophomores.

“Looking at the results from the other regionals there are many tremendous athletes in all three events,” Connelly said. “We will have to find another ‘A-game’ at practice this week.”

All six classifications will compete in the state track meet this Friday and Saturday at Wichita State University.