The Leavenworth Pioneers and Lansing Lions swim teams traveled to Topeka over the weekend for the state swim meet.

Lansing entered the 5-4-3-2-1A meet with nine state qualifiers, including all three relay teams.

The Lions would finish 22nd with 19 points.

Lions coach David Bresser said it was a fun weekend.

"It was a fun and fast weekend," Bresser said. "Our relays swam really well. Our goal was to be back on Saturday to be swimming. We did that."

Trinity Hall placed 10th in the 100 backstroke with a finals time of 1:03.18 for the best finish for Lansing. Darby Mance was 30th in the event, swimming a 1:11.08 in the preliminaries.

Hall also took 20th in the 100 free. The senior swam a prelim time of 58.43. Mance took 24th in the 200 individual medley. She swam a prelim time of 2:38.18.

The 200 medley relay team of Hall, Mance, Alexis Buchholz and Ryley Bullock took 14th with a time of 2:03.99. The 400 free relay team of Alix Lawler, Samantha Moburg, Mance and Hall also took 14th with a time of 4:05.95.

Moburg, Lawler, Kailyn Cline and Austyn Garcia finished 17th in the 200 freestyle relay with a prelim time of 1:50.77. The team was 0.82 seconds from making the finals. Bresser said his favorite race was the 200 free relay.

"We went in seeded 22nd with a remote shot of making it back," Bresser said. "Then those four girls went out and swam a great race moving up to 17th. Most of the time you are not happy with a 17th place finish because it means you're first alternate and didn't make it back for finals. Samantha Moburg, Kailyn Cline, Austyn Garcia and Alix Lawler swam out of their minds to move up. They dropped four seconds from their outstanding UKC swim with the season best and were just a second off the school record. Sure, I would've liked to see them swim it again on Saturday but that was a great way to end the season."

He also said it was fun to watch the other relays compete on Saturday.

Another aspect Bresser brought up was the number of underclassmen winning. He said five of the eight individual events were won by freshmen.

"I was surprised to see the meet dominated by freshman and sophomores," he said. "I was very pleased with our own underclassmen swimmers. After seeing them compete this weekend I am already excited for next year. Getting back to state finals will be tough next year but I like the possibilities. Can we start the season now?"

With the season ending, Bresser wanted to commend Darby Mance and Trinity Hall, his senior captains.

"I want to commend our senior captains Trinity and Darby," Bresser said. "They were both back for their fourth state meet qualifying in both individual and relay events. They didn't have the meet they had hoped for as seniors, but I witnessed immense maturity and leadership with those two. They provided excellent mentorship to their teammates preparing them for this type of meet and setting the foundation for them to return next year. I realize this was a long and emotionally draining week for all our seniors. In the span of three days, they were honored at their senior awards night on Thursday, then were up early the next morning for the senior breakfast and graduation rehearsal, then travel to Topeka for prelims, to return to Lansing for graduation on Saturday morning and then back to Topeka for swim finals.

"Through all that, they maintained a positive and upbeat attitude. They handled adversity and changes with composure and poise. I am proud of their growth in four years with the team and I am very confident they will continue to succeed. While I am disappointed I couldn't give them the meet they envisioned, I know they learned more than they realize and will be amazing young adults. Simply put, they will be successful in life."

Bishop Carroll took the state title with 291 points.

In 6A, the Leavenworth Pioneers qualified all three relay teams.

The 400 free relay team of Hope Hanlen, Kennedy Gibson, Maya Brothers and Elizabeth Bert finished 18th with a prelim time of 4:10.46.

Brothers, Gibson, Bert and Hanlen also took 20th in the 200 medley relay with a prelim time of 2:06.86. The 200 free relay team of Hanlen, Gibson, Bert and Alissa McCarter finished 20th with a prelim time of 1:53.36.

Lawrence won the 6A state title with 303 points.