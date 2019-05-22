Grant Greenberg will return to Saint Mary to host his second annual basketball camp June 3-4.

The camp inside Ryan Sports Center is open to boys and girls ages 7-14. The camp will run 8:30 a.m. to noon for participants ages 7-10 and 1-4:30 p.m. for ages 11-14. Check-in starts 30 minutes before both sessions on Monday. The camp will provide fundamental development, games and competition in a positive, fun-filled environment with campers getting instruction from current and former college and professional players.

It is $40 per camper. The fee includes a T-shirt and pizza party Tuesday.

Greenberg was a standout player for Leavenworth High School and Saint Mary. With the Spires, Greenberg was a four-time all-American and is the all-time leading scorer for collegiate basketball in Kansas with 3,330 career points. He was also a USA Maccabiah gold medalist and currently plays professional basketball with the Kansas City Tornadoes.

For more information, contact Greenberg at grant.greenberg@hotmail.com