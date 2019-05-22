Lansing High School will host various camps during the summer in numerous sports.

The basketball teams will host camps May 28-31.

Camp for girls entering ninth-12th grade will take place 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Girls entering fifth-eighth grade will run 9-11 a.m. and first-fourth grade is 9-10:30 a.m. Each camp is $50 per player. For more information, contact KC Simmons at KC.simmons@usd469.net

The boys’ camp will run from 5-7 p.m. for those entering ninth-12th and 2-4 p.m. for third-eighth grade. The boys’ camp is $40 per person. Contact Jason Jones at jason.jones@usd469.net for more information.

The Lansing softball team will host a camp June 3-6. The camp will run from 9-11 a.m. and is open to players 8-over. Players will be split up by age. T-shirts and food will be provided on the last day. The camp will cost $50. For more information, contact LHSsoftball@usd469.net

Lansing football will host their team camps June 3-6 from 8:15-10:30 a.m. for football players entering ninth-12th and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those entering sixth-eighth. Campers should wear athletic shorts, T-shirts and football cleats. The camps are $50 per player. For more information, contact Dylan Brown at Dylan.brown@usd469.net or 785-424-3478.

Lansing baseball will host their camp for those entering ninth-12th from June 10-13. The camp is $50 per player and is due by June 1. Camp will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Michael Basler at michael.basler@usd469.net

Lions volleyball will have their team camp for girls entering ninth-12th grade June 10-13. The camp will run 2:30-4:30 p.m. and is $50 per camper with $5 of the fee going to the Bill and Charlotte Powell Volleyball Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact Julie Slater at slaterj02@gmail.com or 913-683-2425.

The soccer team at Lansing will host their youth camp June 24-28. The camp runs 9:30-11 a.m. each day. It is $30 per camper. Contact Ashley Wilcox at ashley.wilcox10@outlook.com

Lansing volleyball will also host youth volleyball camps July 8-11. The camp will run noon to 1:30 p.m. for participants entering third-sixth. The camp for seventh and eighth grade will run 2-4 p.m. Each camp is $60 per participant with $5 going to the Bill and Charlotte Powell Volleyball Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact Slater at slaterj02@gmail.com or 913-683-2425.

Lansing football will also host a youth camp July 15-18 from 10-11:30 a.m. for those entering second-fifth grade.

Campers should wear athletic shorts, T-shirts and football cleats. The camps are $50 per player. For more information, Dylan Brown at Dylan.brown@usd469.net or 785-424-3478.