The Basehor-Linwood golf team ended their season Wednesday in the 5A state tournament.

The Bobcats placed ninth at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City with a team score of 318. Andover Central won the state title with a score of 293. Tyler Trudo of Eisenhower High School won the individual title with a 67. He defeated Gentry Scheve of Emporia in a playoff to win the title.

Joey Langstraat was the highest finisher for BLHS. He shot a 73 to tie for 11th. Austin Logsdon shot 78, Wyatt Powell finished with a 79, Kobe Sifford shot an 88 and Brendan Smith had a 91. Landon Bever shot a 116.

Bobcats head coach Cody Ziegler said the team played great golf at the tournament.

"The boys played great golf on Wednesday," Ziegler said. "We shot our best score of the year at the state tournament. It's hard to ask for more than that. They woke up with a great attitude and mentality. Based on our first few holes I could tell we were a little nervous, which is to be expected if you've never been in that environment before, but they settled in nicely and played very well. I'm extremely proud of how they handled the weather delay and how they represented Basehor-Linwood High School."