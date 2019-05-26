BOYS
CLASS 6A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Manhattan 511/2, Shawnee Mill Valley 45, Blue Valley West 42, Olathe East 35, Wichita Campus 28, Olathe North 27, SM East 241/2, Olathe Northwest 24, SM North 221/2, Blue Valley Stilwell 22, Blue Valley North 21, Leavenworth 19, Hutchinson 18, SM Northwest 16, Topeka Washburn Rural 16, Wichita South 16, Lawrence Free State 14, Junction City 14, Olathe South 14, Wichita West 13, Olathe West 11, SM South 10, SM West 10, Garden City 91/2, Lawrence 9, KC Wyandotte 8, Dodge City 7, Topeka 6, Derby 5, Blue Valley Northwest 5, Wichita North 3, Liberal 2.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Harvey, Wichita Campus, 22-1. 2. Roberts, SM South, 21-61/4. 3. Randolph, KC Wyandotte, 21-51/4. 4. Taylor, SM Northwest, 21-41/4. 5. Patillo, Olathe North, 20-93/4. 6. Clough, SM East, 20-63/4. 7. Hanson, Olathe Northwest, 20-4. 8. Nelson, Lawrence, 20-2.
High jump—1. Ahrenholtz, Shawnee Mill Valley, 6-4. 2. Orr, BV North, 6-4. 3. Marks, Manhattan, 6-2. 4. Williams, Gardner-Edgerton, 6-2. 5. Nash, Olathe South, 6-2. 6. (tie) Wiltshire, Liberal, Ruffin, Junction City & Newman, Olathe East, 6-0.
Pole vault—1. Goodman, Gardner-Edgerton, 14-0. 2. Arnold, BV Stilwell, 13-6. 3. Goering, Topeka Washburn Rural, 13-6. 4. (tie) Murphy, SM North & Plummer, Manhattan, 13-0. 6. Warner, SM East, 12-6. 7. Gattorna, SM North, 12-6. 8. Janas, Garden City, 12-6.
Discus—1. Hicks, Wichita Campus, 166-3. 2. Boyd, Olathe Northwest, 162-0. 3. Tolbert, Olathe South, 159-10. 4. Trauernicht, Shawnee Mill Valley, 157-7. 5. Miller, SM North, 155-11. 6. Higgs, Manhattan, 150-6. 7. McAlister, BV Stilwell, 150-4. 8. Nuzum, Garden City, 148-6.
Shot put—1. O’Connell, Manhattan, 53-13/4. 2. Hicks, Wichita Campus, 52-111/2. 3. Harris, Leavenworth, 50-33/4. 4. Roth, Shawnee Mill Valley, 50-3. 5. Higgs, Manhattan, 49-21/4. 6. Dumas, Olathe Northwest, 48-6. 7. Cooper, Junction City, 47-113/4. 8. Canidy, Wichita West, 47-33/4.
Javelin—1. Hankins, Manhattan, 206-9. 2. Ralston, BV West, 196-3. 3. Placek, Olathe West, 191-0. 4. Serrioz, Gardner-Edgerton, 179-4. 5. Nelson, 175-0. 6. Powell, Lawrence, 167-2. 7. Hiebert, Olathe North, 163-8. 8. Allen, Gardner-Edgerton, 158-2.
3,200m run—1. Harkin, Manhattan, 9:30.22. 2. Keeter, SM East, 9:36.80. 3. Cochran, Gardner-Edgerton, 9:38.00. 4. Caldwell, Olathe North, 9:41.06. 5. Molina, SM North, 9:47.05. 6. Johnson, Lawrence Free State, 9:50.22. 7. Guzman, Olathe North, 9:52.32. 8. Harrell, SM Northwest, 9:53.40.
110m hurdles—1. Montgomery, Wichita West, 14.17. 2. Crough, Hutchinson, 14.39. 3. Newman, Olathe East, 15.04. 4. Russell, Topeka Washburn Rural, 15.22. 5. Sherman, BV Stilwell, 15.36. 6. Kennedy, Derby, 15.42. 7. Shelton, SM West, 15.44. 8. Harshberger, Dodge City, 15.63.
3,200m relay—1. Olathe Northwest, 8:03.86. 2. Olathe East, 8:05.27. 3. Garden City, 8:09.00. 4. SM East, 8:09.59. 5. Manhattan, 8:10.21. 6. Gardner-Edgerton, 8:18.92. 7. Shawnee Mill Valley, 8:18.93. 8. Lawrence Free State, 8:19.66.
100m dash—1. Dudley, Wichita South, 10.61. 2. Tebb-Lolar, BV West, 10.63. 3. Evans, Topeka, 10.87. 4. Hassed, BV North, 10.90. 5. Hough, Lawrence, 10.92. 6. Carter, Topeka Washburn Rural, 10.93. 7. Sellers, Wichita West, 10.97. 8. Bridges, Lawrence, 10.98.
1,600m run—1. Heikes, Olathe North, 4:23.02. 2. Molina, SM North, 4:26.76. 3. Cochraon, Gardner-Edgerton, 4:27.17. 4. Bohnemann, Leavenworth, 4:27.81. 5. France, Olathe South, 4:28.61. 6. Iyali, Wichita North, 4:30.65. 7. Brown, SM East, 4:31.38. 8. Brown, Topeka Washburn Rural, 4:32.36.
400m relay—1. BV West, 42.09. 2. Gardner-Edgerton, 42.44. 3. Wichita South, 42.78. 4. BV Northwest, 42.81. 5. Lawrence Free State, 43.06. 6. Junction City, 43.51. 7. KC Wyandotte, 43.86. 8. Dodge City, 43.95.
400m dash—1. Brown, BV West, 48.86. 2. Ramos, Leavenworth, 48.99. 3. Starr, Lawrence Free State, 50.18. 4. Taddese, Olathe West, 50.23. 5. Byers, Olathe East, 50.99. 6. Slaughter, SM East, 51.10. 7. Gatapia, Shawnee Mill Valley, 51.16. 8. Morris, Olathe Northwest, 51.31.
300m hurdles—1. Crough, Hutchinson, 39.11. 2. Shelton, SM West, 40.37. 3. Campbell, Shawnee Mill Valley, 40.49. 4. Penerman, Olathe East, 40.60. 5. Brime, Junction City, 41.07. 6. Midyett, Shawnee Mill Valley, 41.33. 7. Kennedy, Derby, 41.70. 8. Russell, Topeka Washburn Rural, 41.94.
800m run—1. Vermillon, Olathe East, 1:57.68. 2. Wilcox, BV Stilwell, 1:58.11. 3. Laube, BV West, 1:58.54. 4. Lumley, Gardner-Edgerton, 1:58.67. 5. Hightower, Shawnee Mill Valley, 1:59.07. 6. Tovar, Junction City, 1:59.45. 7. Contreras, Garden City, 1:59.68. 8. Weller, Dodge City, 1:59.73.
Triple jump—1. Taylor, SM Northwest, 47-0. 2. Bauer, BV North, 46-2. 3. McKelvey, Gardner-Edgerton, 44-101/2. 4. Colling, Shawnee Mill Valley, 43-93/4. 5. Vital, Dodge City, 43-63/4. 6. Ahrenholtz, Shawnee Mill Valley, 42-111/4. 7. Macklin, SM South, 42-73/4. 8. Hernandez, Gardner-Edgerton, 42-43/4.
CLASS 5A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Wichita Carroll 63, DeSoto 44, Andover 42, Lansing 40, Newton 40, Maize 34, Wichita Northwest 31, St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Spring Hill 23, McPherson 23, Lenexa St. James 22, Pittsburg 21, KC Sumner 20, Salina South 19, Wichita Heights 19, Bonner Springs 19, Shawnee Heights 16, Blue Valley Southwest 14, Emporia 13, Wichita Kapaun 11, Maize South 11, Valley Center 10, Salina Central 10, Hays 9, Arkansas City 8, Topeka West 7, KC Schlagle 5, Great Bend 5, KC Washington 4, Goddard 3, Topeka Seaman 3, Goddard Eisenhower 2, Basehor-Linwood 2.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Houston, KC Sumner, 22-81/2. 2. Porter, Bonner Springs, 21-7. 3. Benson, Lansing, 21-61/2. 4. White, Pittsburg, 21-33/4. 5. Coleman, Newton, 21-1/2. 6. Pyle, St. Thomas Aquinas, 20-111/2. 7. Feeback, Spring Hill, 20-111/4. 8. Flynn, DeSoto, 20-23/4.
High jump—1. Grill, Maize, 6-8. 2. Garcia, Newton, 6-6. 3. Hanna, Maize, 6-4. 4. Flynn, DeSoto, 6-2. 5. Alexander, McPherson, 6-2. 6. Madron, McPherson, 6-0. 7. Sydzyik, Lenexa St. James, 6-0. 8. Kafka, Pittsburg, 6-0.
Pole vault—1. Hull, Wichita Carroll, 16-0. 2. Simon, Wichita Carroll, 15-9. 3. Kafka, Pittsburg, 14-0. 4. Olmsted, Salina Central, 13-6. 5. McCormick, Wichita Carroll, 13-6. 6. Veach, Hays, 13-0. 7. Marx, Goddard Eisenhower, 12-6. 8. Huber, Emporia, 12-6.
Discus—1. Hicks, Wichita Northwest, 169-6. 2. Miller, Salina South, 158-4. 3. Doolittle, Wichita Kapaun, 154-7. 4. Schmitz, Wichita Kapaun, 153-6. 5. Morrow, Salina Central, 152-0. 6. Searcy, DeSoto, 147-7. 7. Friesen, Basehor-Linwood, 146-5. 8. Meek, Spring Hill, 145-11.
Shot put—1. Peterson, Newton, 57-63/4. 2. Carter, Wichita Northwest, 51-11. 3. Michalski, St. Thomas Aquinas, 51-1. 4. Hicks, Wichita Northwest, 50-113/4. 5. Meek, Spring Hill, 50-11. 6. Stufflebean, McPherson, 50-2. 7. Redick, Wichita Carroll, 50-0. 8. Grable, Lenexa St. James, 49-8.
Javelin—1. Mitchell, Salina South, 181-1. 2. Stufflebean, McPherson, 175-11. 3. Meyers, Hays, 167-1. 4. Hicks, Shawnee Heights, 164-6. 5. Stark, Lenexa St. James, 163-3. 6. Eklund, Shawnee Heights, 159-8. 7. Forest, Newton, 158-8. 8. Krone, Bonner Springs, 157-10.
3,200m run—1. Moen, Andover, 9:24.74. 2. Hubert, DeSoto, 9:28.80. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 9:28.81. 4. Marshall, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:33.95. 5. Kinnane, Andover, 9:40.33. 6. Magnuson, Maize South, 9:44.64. 7. Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:48.87. 8. Harding, Wichita Carroll, 9:51.12.
110m hurdles—1. Marvin, Wichita Carroll, 14.80. 2. Williams, Valley Center, 14.81. 3. Ochoa, Newton, 14.92. 4. McLaughlin, Maize, 15.24. 5. Harter, Wichita Carroll, 15.33. 6. Powell, Wichita Carroll, 15.36. 7. Searcy, DeSoto, 15.52. 8. Porter, Wichita Heights, 15.90.
3,200m relay—1. Andover, 8:00.77. 2. DeSoto, 8:06.59. 3. BV Southwest, 8:08.48. 4. Maize South, 8:09.20. 5. Great Bend, 8:13.45. 6. Lenexa St. James, 8:14.55. 7. Wichita Heights, 8:15.86. 8. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:16.44.
100m dash—1. Houston, KC Sumner, 10.79. 2. Gardenhire, Shawnee Heights, 10.82. 3. White, Pittsburg, 10.82. 4. Brewer, KC Schlagle, 10.90. 5. Benson, Lansing, 10.97. 6. Patterson, Topeka Seaman, 11.01. 7. Beard, Topeka West, 11.03. 8. Easter, Maize, 11.05.
1,600m run—1. Marshall, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:20.15. 2. Kinnane, Andover, 4:20.84. 3. Moore, Lenexa St. James, 4:20.49. 4. Robinson, Lansing, 4:21.65. 5. Harding, Wichita Carroll, 4:26.45. 6. Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:26.72. 7. Magnuson, Maize South, 4:26.98. 8. Neidig, Lansing, 4:27.82.
400m relay—1. Maize, 42.96. 2. Wichita Northwest, 43.00. 3. Spring Hill, 43.34. 4. McPherson, 43.46. 5. Wichita Carroll, 43.55. 6. Pittsburg, 43.62. 7. Lansing, 43.72. 8. Great Bend, 43.80.
400m dash—1. Mosley, Wichita Heights, 48.29. 2. Wilson, Arkansas City, 50.17. 3. Hudelson, DeSoto, 50.31. 4. Blaufuss, Newton, 50.72. 5. Roland, KC Washington, 50.95. 6. Lawrence, BV Southwest, 51.36. 7. Fields, Valley Center, 51.40. 8. Counts, Salina Central, 51.54.
300m hurdles—1. Marvin, Wichita Carroll, 39.66. 2. Vasquez, Emporia, 40.13. 3. Rooney, Spring Hill, 40.21. 4. Ochoa, Newton, 40.29. 5. East, Emporia, 40.45. 6. Powell, Wichita Carroll, 40.45. 7. Searcy, DeSoto, 40.50. 8. McElroy, St. Thomas Aquinas, 40.52.
800m run—1. Robinson, Lansing, 1:56.00. 2. McDavitt, Andover, 1:57.03. 3. Mosley, Wichita Heights, 1:57.64. 4. Buehler, SV Southwest, 1:57.75. 5. Neidig, Lansing, 1:58.24. 6. Sturdy, DeSoto, 1:58.40. 7. Ecord, Maize, 1:58.92. 8. Becoat, Maize South, 1:59.20.
Triple jump—1. Porter, Bonner Springs, 46-43/4. 2. Huff, Lansing, 44-61/2. 3. Flynn, DeSoto, 43-5. 4. Hawkins, Topeka West, 43-31/2. 5. Feeback, Spring Hill, 42-111/2. 6. Mullen, Goddard, 42-61/2. 7. Henry, Andover, 42-31/2. 8. Johnson, Salina South, 42-0.
CLASS 4A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
KC Piper 59, Andale 47, Paola 44, Parsons 39, Chapman 38, Winfield 34, Nickerson 32, Wamego 30, Buhler 29, Clearwater 25, Augusta 231/2, Topeka Hayden 23, Wellington 21, El Dorado 18, Circle 18, Tonganoxie 16, Labette County 14, Coffeyville 12, Pratt 12, SM Miege 111/2, Baldwin 11, Ulysses 11, Eudora 9, Mulvane 8, Wichita Trinity 8, Chanute 7, Louisburg 6, Ottawa 5, Atchison 5, Anderson County 5, Abilene 2, Fort Scott 1.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Yates, Parsons, 22-51/4. 2. Vercher, Chapman, 20-11. 3. Konrade, Topeka Hayden, 20-81/2. 4. Scott, Andale, 20-6. 5. Williams, Parsons, 20-51/4. 6. Aylward, Chanute, 20-2. 7. Owings, Baldwin, 20-11/4. 8. Hasz, Paola, 20-11/4.
Triple jump—1. Yates, Parsons, 46-5. 2. Key, SM Miege, 44-6. 3. Hill, Paola, 44-3. 4. Jones, Nickerson, 43-91/2. 5. Hunter, Andale, 43-9. 6. Anderson, Augusta, 43-11/2. 7. Owings, Baldwin, 42-9. 8. Ochoa, Ulysses, 41-91/2.
High jump—1. Jones, Nickerson, 6-10. 2. Jameson, Labette County, 6-10. 3. Hentzen, Labette County, 6-8. 4. Miller, Nickerson, 6-6. 5. Hunter, Andale, 6-4. 6. Swann, Wamego, 6-4. 7. Fisher, Buhler, 6-0. 8. Anderson, Augusta, 6-0.
Discus—1. Everett, Winfield, 183-9. 2. White, KC Piper, 170-10. 3. Sample, Tonganoxie, 163-0. 4. Fair, Andale, 151-1. 5. VenJohn, Andale, 150-6. 6. Poitier, SM Miege, 148-9. 7. Davidson, Augusta, 146-1. 8. Higginbotham, Anderson County, 144-8.
Shot put—1. Sample, Tonganoxie, 59-61/4. 2. Fairchild, Andale, 54-33/4. 3. Beebe, KC Piper, 54-3/4. 4. Everett, Winfield, 49-41/4. 5. Brown, Ottawa, 49-31/4. 6. White, KC Piper, 48-71/2. 7. Volkman, Augusta, 48-21/2. 8. Prohaska, Topeka Hayden, 48-13/4.
Javelin—1. Richmond, Paola, 197-2. 2. Jones, Nickerson, 187-0. 3. Fairfield, Andale, 183-4. 4. Marx, Andale, 176-5. 5. Tjaden, Clearwater, 173-6. 6. Prohaska, Topeka Hayden, 173-1. 7. Schartz, Paola, 172-9. 8. Blanka, Wamego, 166-6.
3,200m run—1. Modrow, Chapman, 9:49.25. 2. Newkirk, Topeka Hayden, 9:52.80. 3. Schmidt, Augusta, 9:53.37. 4. Roellchen, KC Piper, 10:08.86. 5. Lemon, Chanute, 10:15.20. 6. LaBrue, Winfield, 10:17.29. 7. Helton, Augusta, 10:24.57. 8. Jahn, Ottawa, 10:25.13.
110m hurdles—1. Kop, Wellington, 14.54. 2. Mull, Winfield, 14.67. 3. Roudybush, Wamego, 14.79. 4. Eilts, Paola, 15.22. 5. Kelley, Coffeyville, 15.25. 6. Zimmerman, Eudora, 15.35. 7. Winsor, Pratt, 15.37. 8. York, Wellington, 15.74.
3,200m relay—1. El Dorado, 8:15.63. 2. Clearwater, 8:19.41. 3. Chapman, 8:20.18. 4. Andale, 8:27.03. 5. Circle, 8:28.71. 6. Eudora, 8:30.38. 7. Paola, 8:30.62. 8. Wamego, 8:30.94.
100m dash—1. Hawkins, Buhler, 10.65. 2. Jones, Coffeyville, 11.06. 3. Marshall, KC Piper, 11.11. 4. Diffenbaugh, Mulvane, 11.13. 5. Johnson, Parsons, 11.16. 6. Jackson, Baldwin, 11.23. 7. Holmes, KC Piper, 11.28. 8. Lamb, Fort Scott, 11.29.
1,600m run—1. Modrow, Chapman, 4:34.31. 2. Schmidt, Augusta, 4:35.58. 3. Bixler-Large, Clearwater, 4:38.33. 4. Newkirk, Topeka Hayden, 4:39.27. 5. Porter, Anderson County, 4:40.46. 6. Roellchen, KC Piper, 4:41.96. 7. LaBrue, Winfield, 4:42.63. 8. Keller, Buhler, 4:47.55.
400m relay—1. KC Piper, 42.89. 2. Parsons, 43.12. 3. Buhler, 43.66. 4. Paolo, 43.66. 5. Louisburg, 43.68. 6. Mulvane, 43.69. 7. Wellington, 43.73. 8. Wamego, 43.81.
400m dash—1. Hudson, Ulysses, 50.55. 2. Holmes, KC Piper, 51.09. 3. Cade, Wamego, 51.35. 4. Kerr, Wichita Trinity, 51.49. 5. Blocker, Chapman, 51.52. 6. Friess, Parsons, 51.56. 7. Williams, Louisburg, 52.52. 8. Mount, Clearwater, 52.54.
300m hurdles—1. Winsor, Pratt, 39.07. 2. Kop, Wellington, 39.53. 3. Roudybush, Wamego, 39.70. 4. Eilts, Paola, 39.73. 5. Jones, Nickerson, 39.86. 6. Mull, Winfield, 40.07. 7. White, KC Piper, 40.52. 8. Simon, Andale, 41.16.
800m run—1. Derry, 1:57.51. 2. Kemboi, El Dorado, 1:58.55. 3. Bixler-Large, Clearwater, 2:00.35. 4. Price, Wamego, 2:00.59. 5. Jacobson, Circle, 2:02.08. 6. Lounsbury, Eudora, 2:02.64. 7. Tarin, Winfield, 2:03.71. 8. Shea, Wamego, 2:03.93.
200m dash—1. Hawkins, Buhler, 22.49. 2. Wokutch, Paola, 22.67. 3. Marshall, KC Piper, 22.76. 4. Martin, Atchison, 22.83. 5. Jackson, Baldwin, 22.86. 6. Kerr, Wichita Trinity, 22.88. 7. Scherbring, Abilene, 22.93. 8. Davis, Winfield, 23.15.
CLASS 3A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Scott City 85, Smoky Valley 50, Santa Fe Trail 36, Silver Lake 27, Perry-Lecompton 25, Galena 25, Halstead 25, Cheney 231/2, Beloit 22, Hoisington 18, Kingman 17, Riverton 16, Nemaha Central 16, Council Grove 16, Sabetha 15, Riley County 15, Girard 15, TMP-Marian 15, Caney 14, Colby 10, Cimarron 10, Chaparral 9, Hugoton 8, Rock Creek 8, Douglass 8, Hiawatha 8, Norton 7, St. Marys 7, Jefferson West 6, Frontenac 6, Baxter Springs 6, Osage City 6, Larned 5, Phillipsburg 5, Holton 5, Hesston 5, Eureka 5, Southwestern Heights 4, Royal Valley 4, Southeast of Saline 4, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 31/2, Minneapolis 3, Marysville 3, Fredonia 2, Prairie View 1.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Robinson, Hoisington, 21-21/4. 2. Windholz, Smoky Valley, 21-11/4. 3. Kyser, Caney, 20-113/4. 4. Valentine, Eureka, 20-91/2. 5. Richey, Caney, 20-61/2. 6. Marshall, Cimarron, 20-53/4. 7. Holz, St. Marys, 20-41/2. 8. Skelton, Larned, 20-4.
High jump—1. Faurot, Scott City, 6-6. 2. Churchman, Rock Creek, 6-4. 3. White, Baxter Springs, 6-4. 4. Atkins, Chaparral, 6-2. 5. (tie) Kaniper, Silver Lake, Schmelzle, Nemaha Central & Wootonn, Chaparral, 6-0. 8. Folsom, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 6-0.
Pole vault—1. Faurot, Scott City, 16-1. 2. Caster, Douglass, 14-6. 3. Faurot, Scott City, 14-0. 4. Yager, Scott City, 13-6. 5. Packard, Southwestern Heights, 13-6. 6. Lindhorst, Marysville, 13-6. 7. Koenig, Riley County, 13-6. 8. Manning, Chaparral, 13-0.
Discus—1. Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail, 171-0. 2. Day, Council Grove, 164-11. 3. Johnson, Beloit, 164-0. 4. Cole, Silver Lake, 159-7. 5. Chandler, Beloit, 151-11. 6. Herren, Santa Fe Trail, 148-6. 7. Deters, Nemaha Central, 145-5. 8. Remer, Silver Lake, 143-3.
Shot put—1. Chandler, Beloit, 51-31/2. 2. Day, Council Grove, 50-41/4. 3. Kurth, Colby, 50-4. 4. Deters, Nemaha Central, 49-63/4. 5. Doherty, Girard, 48-81/2. 6. Propst, Halstead, 47-53/4. 7. Wampler, Smoky Valley, 41-13/4. 8. Patterson, Cheney, 46-101/2.
110m hurdles—1. Faurot, Scott City, 14.62. 2. Engelken, Sabetha, 15.26. 3. Petz, Cheney, 15.33. 4. Herrick, Phillipsburg, 15.81. 5. Cumpton, Royal Valley, 15.85. 6. Shanks, Minneapolis, 16.00. 7. Koenig, Riley County, 16.16. 8. Davis, Prairie View, 16.23.
3,200m relay—1. Halstead, 8:08.45. 2. Scott City, 8:13.27. 3. Osage City, 8:18.98. 4. TMP-Marian, 8:20.51. 5. Perry-Lecompton, 8:22.55. 6. Kingman, 8:26.84. 7. Fredonia, 8:28.10. 8. Sabetha, 8:30.72.
100m dash—1. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 10.55. 2. Wheelen, Galena, 10.95. 3. Heiman, Silver Lake, 10.96. 4. Roth, Hesston, 11.11. 5. Ridenour, Cimarron, 11.13. 6. Schallock, Santa Fe Trail, 11.17. 7. Watkins, Holton, 11.21. 8. Strahan, Frontenac, 11.25.
1,600m run—1. Pearce, Kingman, 4:24.38. 2. Thomas, Scott City, 4:25.06. 3. Rutledge, Riverton, 4:28.03. 4. Hall, Norton, 4:36.05. 5. Gleason, Southeast of Saline, 4:36.12. 6. Logue, Girard, 4:36.86. 7. Hodge, Hiawatha, 4:37.13. 8. Kulp, Riley County, 4:37.29.
400m dash—1. Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton, 49.52. 2. Wren, Scott City, 50.47. 3. Lang, TMP-Marian, 50.65. 4. McCann, St. Marys, 50.79. 5. Winderlin, Scott City, 50.85. 6. Ishimura, Frontenac, 50.95. 7. Kyser, Caney, 51.26. 8. Schrag, Smoky Valley, 51.44.
300m hurdles—1. Petz, Cheney, 39.43. 2. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 39.48. 3. Engelken, Sabetha, 40.06. 4. Koenig, Riley County, 40.86. 5. Matzke, Silver Lake, 41.03. 6. Hernandez, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 41.08. 7. Huddlestun, Santa Fe Trail, 41.39. 8. Cowell, Caney, 41.57.
800m run—1. O’Brien, Halstead, 1:57.46. 2. Eckert, Hugoton, 1:58.64. 3. Clements, Jefferson West, 1:59.38. 4. Wren, Scott City, 2:00.07. 5. Metcalf, Colby, 2:01.75. 6. Hayes, Scott City, 2:02.27. 7. Talbott, Halstead, 2:02.65. 8. Flanagan, Kingman, 2:02.73.
400m relay—1. Smoky Valley, 42.93. 2. Santa Fe Trail, 43.75. 3. Scott City, 43.78. 4. Galena, 43.89. 5. Silver Lake, 44.01. 6. Cimarron, 44.06. 7. Frontenac, 44.41. 8. Cheney, 44.50.
200m dash—1. Lambert, Smoky Valley, 21.97. 2. Wheelen, Galena, 22.24. 3. Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton, 22.37. 4. Judd, Cheney, 22.88. 5. Lang, TMP-Marian, 23.08. 6. Watkins, Holton, 23.10. 7. Tarango, Scott City, 23.15. 8. Heiman, Silver Lake, 23.18.
CLASS 2A
Team scores
(Through 16 of 18 events)
Shawnee Maranatha 40, Rossville 39, Meade 34, Hillsboro 34, Stanton County 32, Yates Center 30, Smith Center 27, Leoti 23, Atchison County 21, Garden Plain 20, Hutchinson Trinity 18, Ellsworth 17, Jackson Heights 15, Sterling 14, Plainville 14, Bennington 14, Humboldt 13, Oakley 13, Ellis 13, Hoxie 13, Ell-Saline 12, Conway Springs 12, Sacred Heart 12, Republic County 12, Northern Heights 11, Jefferson North 11, Lawrence Seabury 11, Northeast Arma 10, Jayhawk Linn 8, Central Heights 8, West Elk 8, Lakin 8, Syracuse 8, Pittsburg Colgan 7, Southeast Cherokee 6, Ness City 6, McLouth 6, KC Christian 5, Trego 5, Elkhart 5, Remington 3, Pratt Skyline 2, Sedgwick 2, Wabaunsee 1, Marion 1.
Individual results
Long jump—1. Puyear, Stanton County, 22-2. 2. Holland, Shawnee Maranatha, 20-10. 3. Mercer, Conway Springs, 20-4. 4. Hammeke, Hutchinson Trinity, 20-0. 5. Driggers, Hillsboro, 19-93/4. 6. Crawford, Plainville, 19-83/4. 7. Kramer, Jefferson North, 19-61/2. 8. Baxa, Republic County, 19-6.
High jump—1. Wilson, Sterling, 6-10. 2. Loudermilk, West Elk, 6-8. 3. Shewey, Meade, 6-4. 4. Hammersmith, Hutchinson Trinity, 6-2. 5. Wright, Conway Springs, 6-0. 6. Bosley, Jackson Heights, 6-0. 7. Kennedy, Hoxie, 6-0. 8. Dalymple, Marion, 5-10.
Discus—1. Shaw, Hillsboro, 173-2. 2. Davenport, Ell-Saline, 155-10. 3. Friesen, Shawnee Maranatha, 153-5. 4. Hurst, Humboldt, 150-8. 5. Dreiling, Garden Plain, 146-9. 6. Aleman, Stanton County, 145-0. 7. Staab, Plainville, 144-10. 8. Reimer, Hutchinson Trinity, 140-2.
Javelin—1. Maxwell, Smith Center, 179-10. 2. Hurst, Humboldt, 173-6. 3. Hart, Syracuse, 168-11. 4. Dunn, Ellsworth, 164-6. 5. Rex, Garden Plain, 163-6. 6. Pfannenstiel, Ness City, 161-3. 7. Koester, Conway Springs, 157-8. 8. VanBecelaere, Pittsburg Colgan, 156-4.
110m hurdles—1. Myers, Atchison County, 15.27. 2. Broyles, Jayhawk Linn, 15.40. 3. Whalen, Leoti, 15.47. 4. Price, Trego, 15.64. 5. Rathke, Northern Heights, 15.65. 6. Atchison, Northeast Arma, 15.80. 7. Conrad, Smith Center, 15.82. 8. Robbins, McLouth, 16.17.
3,200m relay—1. Oakley, 8:23.26. 2. Stanton County, 8:26.06. 3. Hoxie, 8:31.55. 4. Central Heights, 8:33.63. 5. Jefferson North, 8:35.96. 6. KC Christian, 8:38.16. 7. Sedgwick, 8:44.10. 8. Smith Center, 8:44.22.
100m dash—1. Johnson, Rossville, 11.02. 2. Rezac, Rossville, 11.20. 3. Allen, Bennington, 11.24. 4. Jones, Ellis, 11.33. 5. Sharp, Ellsworth, 11.35. 6. Manga, Hutchinson Trinity, 11.38. 7. Abell, Oakley, 11.39. 8. Whisennand, Elkhart, 11.42.
1,600m run—1. Splechter, Yates Center, 4:26.77. 2. Bolton, Ellsworth, 4:33.47. 3. Thompson, Meade, 4:35.14. 4. Nelson, Lawrence Seabury, 4:36.79. 5. Mendez, Sacred Heart, 4:37.54. 6. Little, Jackson Heights, 4:38.17. 7. Birnbaum, KC Christian, 4:38.54. 8. Dutton, Sterling, 4:42.61.
400m relay—1. Rossville, 43.98. 2. Smith Center, 44.03. 3. Lakin, 44.78. 4. McLouth, 44.96. 5. Elkhart, 45.06. 6. Republic County, 45.36. 7. Pratt Skyline, 45.51. 8. Pittsburg Colgan, 45.83.
400m dash—1. Holland, Shawnee Maranatha, 49.46. 2. Gleue, Republic County, 51.23. 3. Buckmaster, Smith Center, 51.44. 4. Boyce, Northern Heights, 51.47. 5. Bridgewater, Hutchinson Trinity, 51.70. 6. Smith, Atchison County, 52.25. 7. Wright, Lakin, 52.36. 8. Budy, Jefferson North, 52.54.
300m hurdles—1. Whalen, Leoti, 39.80. 2. Myers, Atchison County, 40.30. 3. Brumback, Southeast Cherokee, 40.51. 4. Marietta, Pittsburg Colgan, 40.59. 5. Atchison, Northeast Arma, 41.46. 6. Stapleton, Meade, 41.56. 7. Bugner, Garden Plain, 41.60. 8. Hemmert, Oakley, 41.95.
800m run—1. Splechter, Yates Center, 1:57.43. 2. Mendez, Sacred Heart, 1:58.78. 3. Thompson, Meade, 2:02.48. 4. Little, Jackson Heights, 2:02.61. 5. Carrasco, Stanton County, 2:03.09. 6. Stevenson, Central Heights, 2:04.00. 7. Dutton, Sterling, 2:04.46. 8. Reves, Wabaunsee, 2:04.83.
200m dash—1. Holland, Shawnee Maranatha, 22.51. 2. Allen, Bennington, 2297. 3. Johnson, Rossville, 23.08. 4. Rezac, Rossville, 23.26. 5. Aleman, Stanton County, 23.45. 6. Rupp, Ness City, 23.46. 7. Boyce, Northern Heights, 23.57. 8. Whalen, Leoti, 23.76.
CLASS 1A
Team scores
(Through 17 of 18 events)
Northern Valley 451/2, Hanover 42, Osborne 38, Olpe 37, Berean Academy 32, Sharon Springs 32, Central Christian 30, Centralia 25, Clifton-Clyde 25, Udall 24, St. John’s Beloit 23, Central Burden 20, South Central 16, Hill City 15, St. Francis 14, Troy 14, Axtell 14, St. John 12, Moscow 11, Bucklin 11, Solomon 11, Kinsley 10, Burlingame 91/2, South Gray 91/2, South Barber 9, Centre 9, Satanta 9, Ashland 8, Hamilton 61/2, Attica 6, Southern Coffey 6, LaCrosse 6, Pretty Prairie 6, Dighton 6, Kiowa County 6, Brewster 6, Marmaton Valley 5, Argonia 5, Little River 5, Tribune 4, Pawnee Heights 4, Madison 4, Hodgeman County 4, Lincoln 4, Ingalls 4, Waverly 31/2, Chase County 31/2, Spearville 3, Sylvan-Lucas 3, Washington County 2, Quinter 2, Sedan 1, Cheylin 1, Logan 1.
Individual results
Triple jump—1. Fielder, Udall, 44-71/2. 2. Atkins, Hanover, 43-91/4. 3. Harnden, Attica, 43-1. 4. Griffith, Marmaton Valley, 42-63/4. 5. Medina, Sharon Springs, 42-6. 6. Granillo, Moscow, 40-1/2. 7. Bentz, Washington County, 41-41/4. 8. Jueneman, Hanover, 41-31/2.
Discus—1. Steinlage, Centralia, 168-10. 2. Granillo, Moscow, 158-6. 3. Ohl, Southern Coffey, 157-4. 4. VanDorn, Centralia, 152-3. 5. Johnson, Brewster, 151-10. 6. Fowles, Solomon, 148-1. 7. Helm, Madison, 146-6. 8. Serrano, Cheylin, 143-8.
Long jump—1. Atkins, Hanover, 21-41/2. 2. Salas-Mendoza, Satanta, 21-1/4. 3. Medina, Sharon Springs, 20-83/4. 4. Frazier, South Central, 20-6. 5. Fielder, Udall, 20-51/2. 6. Rowe, Dighton, 20-11/4. 7. Gerhart, Kinsley, 20-0. 8. Sears, Sedan, 19-113/4.
Pole vault—1. Cook, Central Burden, 15-0. 2. Stutsman, Northern Valley, 13-6. 3. Hamel, Hill City, 13-0. 4. (tie) Deges, South Gray & Baird, Northern Valley, 12-6. 6. Stout, Bucklin, 12-6. 7. Busenitz, Berean Academy, 12-6. 8. Keith, Hill City, 12-0.
Javelin—1. Bach, Northern Valley, 186-0. 2. Blaufuss, Olpe, 175-9. 3. Born, Hill City, 171-1. 4. Cook, Central Burden, 163-8. 5. Thompson, Kiowa County, 160-4. 6. Allen, Pretty Prairie, 159-0. 7. Saenz, Northern Valley, 157-9. 8. Bruna, Hanover, 157-9.
Shot put—1. Steinlage, Centralia, 51-111/2. 2. Fowles, Solomon, 48-63/4. 3. Peters, Hanover, 47-13/4. 4. Cook, Central Burden, 46-73/4. 5. Hamby, Pawnee Heights, 46-21/2. 6. Allen, Pretty Prairie, 46-1/2. 7. Johnson, Brewster, 45-91/4. 8. Daniels, Logan, 44-103/4.
110m hurdles—1. Holloway, Osborne, 14.91. 2. Entz, Berean Academy, 14.99. 3. Buettner, Hamilton, 15.44. 4. Salmans, South Gray, 15.71. 5. Davis, Ingalls, 15.94. 6. Shiew, Hodgeman County, 16.09. 7. Rhodes, Kiowa County, 16.39. 8. Whipple, Dighton, 16.73.
3,200m relay—1. St. John, 8:23.90. 2. Olpe, 8:32.52. 3. Central Christian, 8:35.76. 4. Berean Academy, 8:38.20. 5. Axtell, 8:40.24. 6. Chase County, 8:42.46. 7. Dighton, 8:47.63. 8. Hodgeman, County, 8:49.86.
100m dash—1. Douglas, Clifton-Clyde, 11.07. 2. Espinoza, Centre, 11.14. 3. Jasper, Troy, 11.16. 4. Dougherty, Little River, 11.20. 5. Robles, South Central, 11.24. 6. Coggins, South Barber, 11.27. 7. Varela, Northern Valley, 11.38. 8. Salas-Mendoza, Satanta, 11.40.
1,600m run—1. Oswalt, Central Christian, 4:29.91. 2. Bales, Osborne, 4:30.18. 3. Fischer, Sharon Springs, 4:33.63. 4. Hoelting, Olpe, 4:36.33. 5. Bates, St. John’s Beloit, 4:38.33. 6. Huehl, Sylvan-Lucas, 4:39.94. 7. Haxton, Argonia, 4:40.57. 8. Delaney, Osborne, 4:41.47.
400m relay—1. Clifton-Clyde, 44.20. 2. St. Francis, 44.60. 3. LaCrosse, 45.22. 4. Berean Academy, 45.44. 5. Lincoln, 45.49. 6. Spearville, 45.50. 7. Hill City, 45.53. 8. St. John’s Beloit, 45.74.
400m dash—1. Fielder, Udall, 49.83. 2. Varela, Northern Valley, 50.44. 3. Lewis, Burlingame, 50.45. 4. Coggins, South Barber, 51.29. 5. Dugger, Berean Academy, 52.01. 6. Raby, St. Francis, 52.10. 7. Fisher, St. John, 52.29. 8. Espinoza, Centre, 52.54.
300m hurdles—1. Holloway, Osborne, 40.08. 2. Gerhart, Kinsley, 40.72. 3. Entz, Berean Academy, 41.35. 4. Cox, Olpe, 41.51. 5. Lambert, Central Christian, 42.00; 6. Seifert, Clifton-Clyde, 42.07. 7. Gonzalez, Madison, 42.33. 8. Frazier, South Central, 42.33.
800m run—1. Medina, Sharon Springs, 1:57.74. 2. White, Ashland, 1:59.40. 3. Hoelting, Olpe, 2:01.04. 4. Bates, St. John’s Beloit, 2:01.21. 5. Bales, Osborne, 2:01.22. 6. Haxton, Argonia, 2:01.27. 7. Buessing, Axtell, 2:01.85. 8. Jueneman, Hanover, 2:02.95.
200m dash—1. Atkins, Hanover, 22.87. 2. Jasper, Troy, 23.01. 3. Robles, South Central, 23.10. 4. Varela, Northern Valley, 23.11. 5. Cox, Olpe, 23.14. 6. Dinkel, St. Francis, 23.25. 7. Douglas, Clifton-Clyde, 23.29. 8. Coggins, South Barber. 23.37.