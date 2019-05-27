A hunting-themed event for youths ages 11 to 18 is set to take place next weekend in Linwood.

The Kansas State Youth Hunter Education Challenge will take place Saturday at Tri-County Rod and Gun Club, 18573 Stillwell Road in Linwood. The event begins with a 7:30 to 8 a.m. check-in and continues with a series of challenge events until 5 p.m.

Youths ages 11 to 18 years old who have completed hunter's education will be able to compete in eight challenge events, which include four shooting events — archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and .22-caliber rifle — as well as wildlife identification, a safety trail, orienteering and a hunter responsibility exam. Equipment will be provided if needed, and registration is $20 by Tuesday, May 28, which includes a lunch.

For more information and to register, contact Steve Letcher at 913-788-3606 or kansasyhec@hotmail.com or go to http://www.kansasyhec.com. Check out the Kansas Hunter Youth Education Challenge on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KansasYHEC/.