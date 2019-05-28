Former Leavenworth High School tennis coach Jim Mathis hosted the annual Leavenworth City Tennis Tournament over the weekend at David Brewer Park.

Despite the initial forecast for rainy weather, Mathis said the weather was not an issue for the 47th edition of the tournament.

“God must have been a tennis player,” Mathis said. “After five days of hearing rain was in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, (it was good weather) for the 47th annual Leavenworth City Tennis Tournament. Rain was not a problem and the tournament was finished as scheduled on Sunday afternoon.”

Mathis said there were 84 entries and 11 different division champions were crowned.

Participation is only opened to Leavenworth County residents and past champions.

Jesse Sherer won his 14th City Tournament singles championship with his 2-1 win over his son, Alex Sherer. Chris Chapman defeated Brian Hunter 2-0 to take third. Tony Williams was the winner of the men’s 40 singles division in his 2-1 win over George Morton.

Alivia Sherer became the youngest champion in the women’s open singles in the tournament’s history with her 2-1 win over Kayla Masisak.

Robby Kennedy and Chapman won the men’s doubles over Jesse and Alex Sherer 2-1. In the women’s doubles bracket, Darby Mance and Trinity Hall took first in the round robin format.

Linda and Rachel Long took second and Jessica Long and Gabriella Scarcelli took third.

Alix and Alivia Sherer defeated Shad and Clare Langfoss in the mixed doubles bracket 2-0.

Hall and Daylan Williams took third.

In the juniors division, Alivia Sherer was also the girls’ 16-under champion.

Clare Langfoss took second and Ana Gonzales was third.

Hall won the girls’ 18-under championship with Scarcelli taking second and Mance third.

Mike Bresser was the boy’s 16-under champion. A.J. Escalante was second and Ryan Bachtel took third.

Alex Sherer defeated Collin Kenaga 2-0 to win the boys’ 18-under championship. George Humble defeated Zach Crumpacker 2-1 to take third.

Humble and Nathan Herbert was the boys’ doubles champion. Alan Escalante and Robert Crow took second.

Mathis will host another tournament over Labor Day weekend.