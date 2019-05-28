The prep track and field season came to an end Sunday at the state track meet in Wichita.

Weather sent the meet into an extra day due to delays.

On the girls’ side, the Leavenworth Pioneers took second in 6A with 62 points.

In 5A, Basehor-Linwood was 22nd with seven points and Lansing was 30th with one point.

Pleasant Ridge tied for 30th in 3A with Hiawatha with seven points.

Dhakiya Blake took first in the 400 and second in the 200 for Leavenworth. Wynter Ramos was third in both events and fifth in the 100. Maddy Walter-Sherretts took 12th in the 800. Collie Fairley won in discus and took seventh in shot put.

Saniyah Hammonds was sixth in the triple jump. The Pioneers’ 4x400 relay team of Walter-Sherretts, Ramos, Hammonds and Blake took first. Walter-Sherretts, Konya Halle, Chloe Manner and Katelyn Havner finished sixth in the 4x800.

For Basehor-Linwood, Jenna Zydlo was fourth in the 5A high jump and Ellie Dusselier was ninth. Zydlo was also 13th in the 400. Lucy Lally took seventh in shot put and 13th in discus. Rylee Jones, Taylor Theno, Quincy May and Riley Tinder took ninth in the 4x800. Zydlo, Dusselier, Tinder and Brookelyn Vittitow finished 10th in the 4x400.

For Lansing, the 4x400 team of Zaiylah Bronson, Rachel Fairbanks, Lexi Wardlow and Daphne Clemens took eighth. Cora Reed, Kamryn Farris, Allison Muzzy and Olivia Van Der Werff were 13th in the 4x800. Grayce Martin took 10th in shot put, Reece Baker was 11th in pole vault, and Alyssa Batista took 11th in javelin. Fairbanks was 13th in the high jump and 16th in the 200 and Bronson took 14th in the 100.

Pleasant Ridge’s Emma Schwinn took third in the 3A 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles.

On the boys’ side, Leavenworth finished tied for 14th with 19 points in 6A,

In 5A, Lansing scored 42 to take fourth and Basehor-Linwood was 33rd with two points.

Guy Ramos took second in the 400 and 11th in the 200. Christian Walker was 10th in the 400. Michael Harris finished third in shot put and Daniel Bohnemann was fourth in the 1,600.

Terry Robinson took first in the 5A 800 for Lansing. Liam Neidig took fifth.

In the 1,600, Robinson was fourth and Neidig was eighth. Chrystian Huff finished second in the triple jump. Malik Benson was third in the long jump and fifth in the 100 dash.

Malachi Tinnel took 16th in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Tre’Matt Pledger, Charles Wood, Bryson Raymond and Benson took seventh. Neidig, Robinson, Benson and Alex Mack took seventh in the 4x400. The 4x800 team (Neidig, Mack, Matthew Stephen and Nathanial Baker) was 10th.

For Basehor-Linwood, Jace Friesen was seventh in discus. Trevor McBride took ninth in the high jump and Nolan Ford was 15th in the 200. The 4x800 team of Marc Farris, Graham Stallbaumer, Sterling Hollond and Jake Wilson finished 13th. Keaton Comer took 15th in the 3A javelin throw for Pleasant Ridge.