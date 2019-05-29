The United Kansas Conference released softball all-conference honors recently as the softball season concluded with Shawnee Heights winning the state championship again for their third straight 5A title. The Thunderbirds led the conference with eight selections. Lansing had seven, Leavenworth got five, Basehor-Linwood had four and De Soto and Turner each had one.

The player of the year was Bradi Basler of Lansing and her coach, Rachel Milnark, was the coach of the year.

Basler and Caroline Crawford were also named to the first team from Lansing. Shannon Jessup and Lindsay Schuler were on the second team. Cayleigh Berry, Riley Phillips and Katie Gray were honorable mentions.

Leavenworth’s Leah Seichepine was named to the first team. Alyssa Seichepine and Kaylee McLain were on the second team. Gwen Gebert and McKenzie Brown were honorable mentions.

For Basehor-Linwood, Jessica Lutgen received first-team honors. Olivia Garvey was on the second team. Kate Drennon and Audrey Spellman were honorable mentions.