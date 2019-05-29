On Wednesday, AVCTL Division III baseball released its all-league team. Jake Feil headlined for McPherson High School as he made first-team second baseman, and second-team pitcher.

The Bullpups have five members that made second-team. The second team included Aidan Hoover at pitcher, Kourtney Craig at first baseman, Gabe Hoover at third base and Tytin Goebel as an outfielder.

Catcher Spencer Witfield and Pitcher Dylan Rinker made honorable mention.

Buhler High School received high honors after a 21-4 season and 9-1 in the league. Reed Henderson was named league MVP, and John Neill was named Coach of the Year. McPherson finished the season with a 3-17 record and 4-6 in league.

