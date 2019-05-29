The Lansing soccer team wrapped up their first season under Ashley Wilcox building the foundation for the future.

Wilcox said the season was a rebuilding year of discovery, small triumphs and exploring to set the foundation for Lansing soccer.

Wilcox said the biggest thing that she learned in her first year as a head coach was working to understand the community.

“(The biggest thing I learned was) how much more work it is to understand the layout of the community,” Wilcox said, “and its environment to Lansing soccer.”

The Lions lost to De Soto in regionals to end the year 2-15.

The coach said the thing she will remember the most was the team’s character.

“(I’ll remember) the character of the team to battle through the season,” Wilcox said. “Even with all the injuries.”

The team’s 10-0 win over Washington in the regional play-in game was the team’s best performance, according to Wilcox. She said the girls were able to connect and believe in each other.

The team also picked up a 4-1 win over Turner on April 16.

The best individual performance was by Bailey Campbell, according to Wilcox. The coach said the freshman was thrust into varsity play due to injuries and performed as if she was a varsity veteran. Campbell was named an honorable mention on the United Kansas Conference all-conference team.

The MVP, according to Wilcox, was Jenna McClain.

“She is a young lady that doesn’t know the word quit,” she said.

McClain was one of the three Lions named second-team all-UKC with McKensey Kell and Alyssa Keller.

Halle Snow was the most improved player.

“(Snow was) also a new member to the team,” Wilcox said. “But she stepped up and presented herself as a coachable player to perform her duties.”

With the season over, the Lions will lose the graduating seniors. Wilcox said the leadership and understanding that there is still a job to be done, even in tough times, are the biggest impacts that the seniors will leave behind.

Going into 2020, the coach said any returning players will be key contributors next year and the biggest goal is numbers.

“Having numbers to play two teams and allow each player ample time to grow (will be key),” Wilcox said.