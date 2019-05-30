The Lansing softball season wrapped up last week at the state tournament in Maize.

The Lions fell to Shawnee Heights to end the year 14-8.

Head coach Rachel Milnark described the year as “very successful” and a great season that allowed Lansing’s name to be heard.

The only thing that the coach said she wish she could have changed was the weather at the start of the season.

“If I had the power to change things it would have been to change the weather to get the opportunity to get out sooner on our field,” Milnark said.

In a successful year, the coach said her favorite memory came in the second game of a doubleheader with Eudora. The Lions won in the bottom of the 10th after Cayleigh Berry scored off a Lindsey Schuler hit to win 2-1.

The team faced various 6A schools during the season. Milnark said the team either won or battled with the higher classification schools.

“All of these games were great challenges,” Milnark said, “and performances by the girls.”

The best individual performance came from senior Bradi Basler.

“Bradi Basler was our go-to pitcher that we could always rely on to get the job done on the mound,” Milnark said, “and then also produced at the plate.”

The senior was also the team’s MVP, according to the coach as Basler was the United Kansas Conference Player of the Year.

Milnark’s pick for most improved player was sophomore Jessica Gray.

“Jessica Gray showed a lot of improvement in the outfield,” the coach said. “And she also stepped up when needed at the plate. She actually hits from the right side, but we saw great potential with her slapping because of her speed.”

With the season over, the Lions will send off three seniors. Basler, Berry and Chaise Miller will graduate, leaving an impact on the underclassmen, according to the coach.

“They have paved a path for (the underclassmen) to continue to be successful,” Milnark said. “Their drive and love for the game will stick around on this team.”

With the seniors leaving, Milnark said the team will rely on Caroline Crawfod, Shannon Jessup and Katie Gray.

“Caroline Crawford will be a big asset on the mound,” Milnark said, “and at the plate. Shannon Jessup is always a hard out at the plate and dominates any position you put her at and Katie Gray will be successful for us at third base again and at the plate.”

In the offseason, Milnark said she hopes to have a majority of the girls in the weight room to get strong and help prevent injury. The team will also host their softball camp June 3-6 from 9-11 a.m. The camp is open to anyone 8-over and Milnark said the team loves to help at it.

As winter break nears, the team will then have open gym sessions to work on fielding and hitting before the 2020 season starts.

Milnark said she wanted to thank the community for their support of Lansing this season.

“I would like to thank this community for the support they gave all the girls and the softball program this season,” she said. “Although our success was not what we hoped at state, we were still able to do what we set out for and that was to make it to state and make a name for Lansing softball.”