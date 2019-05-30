The Leavenworth swim team wrapped up the season at the state meet May 17-18.

Head coach Kaley Wittrock said the year was a challenge, yet fulfilling with the team reaching their goals.

The swimming at the end of the year is what stands out the most to the Pioneers’ coach.

“The girls swam extremely well during taper,” Wittrock said. “Alissa McCarter, Hope Hanlen, Elizabeth Bert, Kennedy Gibson and Maya Brothers all competed extremely well at the (United Kansas Conference) meet, Last Chance and 6A state meet. The relays nearly cut every time they swam and the girls had huge time cuts and great races in their individual events at those three meets. I was very proud of our team effort at the last three competitions of the season.”

The coach said the senior class will be what she will remember most from this year. Hanlen, McCarter and Bert made up a large core of the team’s individual events and relays.

“The girls worked hard during the season,” she said, “and flourished in crucial competitions. Though it was difficult moving up to 6A, the girls accepted the challenge and persevered throughout the season.”

Wittrock said the seniors established a bond beyond being teammates. She said they were genuine friends and some resembled sisterhood.

“The seniors were great academic and athletic supporters of the team,” Wittrock said. “They set an example for their teammates in how to be successful student-athletes at Leavenworth High School. I am very proud of their leadership and heart.”

The individual performances that stick out to the coach came by Bert and Gibson at the UKC meet. Both took home an individual title with Bert tying for first in the 200 individual medley and winning the 100 butterfly. Gibson won the 100 breaststroke.

Bert would also be the MVP, according to Wittrock.

“She is a huge asset,” Wittrock said. “Not only in the pool, but as a leader and teammate. Elizabeth was a role model to her teammates on and off the pool deck, encouraged them to push past their discomfort in practice and races and was a solid performer in a variety of events.”

For most improved, Wittrock said many girls improved a lot during the year. She mentioned Chloe Neibert, Virginia Perry, Erin Ruggles and Haley Engen’s improvement in the freestyle as examples. She also said Neibert improved in the backstroke. Wittrock said all four improved with big time cuts from last year and during the season.

With the seniors graduating, Wittrock said Brothers and Gibson will be relied on heavily in 2020. She said she will also look for Perry, Ruggles and Engen to continue their progress from the last two years and Moe Fischer and Neibert to improve after their freshmen year.

“I look for the team to continue improving upon their performances this season,” Wittrock said, “and continue to be competitive in the United Kansas Conference. The girls have established a good foundation and need to keep building off of that.”