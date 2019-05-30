The Lansing golf team finished the year as a smaller golf team with only 11 golfers.

Head coach Bill Pekarek said the team had some good moments in various tournaments but the consistency seemed to disappear at some points. Despite this, the coach said it was a fun group to coach.

Juniors Grant Schneider and Jacob Litewski’s mental drive to be competitive is what the coach said he will remember most about this year.

“They practice to improve,” Pekarek said. “And to keep grinding in tournaments even when things aren’t going that well. With this combination, they will start to shoot lower scores.”

He also said those two were the MVPs and their drive is what the team will need to keep the scores lower going into next season.

Schneider’s 88 at the UKC tournament was the coach’s pick for best individual performance. The performance at Falcon Lakes in Basehor was the best team performance.

“Well it isn’t much to brag about,” Pekarek said. “But we shot 390 at Falcon Lakes. That day we had three guys in the 90s and our No. 1 player had to withdraw because of a back issue.”

The team’s most improved was Andrew Allen. The senior picked up golf for the first time right before the year started but Pekarek said Allen was coachable, athletic and could make adjustments to his technique.

“He went from scoring in the upper 50s on nine holes to score in the upper 40s in just three months,” Pekarek said.

The senior went from the sixth man to pushing for the No. 4 spot. Pekarek again mentioned Allen’s attitude and said watching him improve was exciting.

Allen was one of three seniors on this year’s team who recently graduated.

Along with Allen, the other two seniors were Jake Hamilton and J.D. Brown.

Hamilton was the team’s top golfer.

“He has developed his strength in the offseason,” Pekarek said. “And improved his game. (He) had moments of greatness but struggled with consistency. If he would have ever put everything together Jake would have been under 85 all the time.”

Pekarek said Brown saw some action on varsity this season. Like Allen, Pekarek praised the senior’s attitude. Pekarek said Brown enjoys playing the game and running in long putts.

Looking ahead to next season, Pekarek said he is excited about the core nucleus being back for the team. Litewski, Schneider, Jackson and Joey Haynes will be back.

“I believe if these four guys keep working at it until the snow flies next winter,” Pekarek said, “we can be much better. Hopefully we can recruit four to seven others that will also work at it.”

The coach said the team is looking for donations and unwanted golf equipment that the golf program can use. He also said the team has one goal going into next season – get better.

“Don’t talk about,” he said. “Get out there and get better. Less than 85 and you become much more competitive.”