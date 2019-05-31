On Thursday the AVCTL Division III-IV has announced its all-league girls soccer team. Four girls from McPherson High School were selected first-team, voted by coaches.

Midfielder Hannah Hageman, Michaela Bowers as a defender and forwards Kenzee Godwin and Claire Hedlund all received first-team honors by the league.

Midfielders Jaycee Burghart and Belle Alexander made the second team as midfielders. Lauren Hein also earned second team as a defender.

Honorable mention included Forward Anna Nason, midfielder Daphne Carrillo, defenders Mary Ann Wurm and Sydney Achilles, and goalkeepers Riley Hett and Lakyn Schieferecke.

Maddie Reed of Wichita Collegiate was named the MVP, and Randall Rank of Buhler High School was Coach of the Year.

The Bullpups are the league champions after going undefeated. They finished the season with a 17-2 record and qualifying for Class 5A state tournament.

