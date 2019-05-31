The Pleasant Ridge track and field team wrapped up their season last weekend at the state meet in Wichita.

The Rams sent Emma Schwinn and Keaton Comer to the event. Head coach Glenda Connelly said the team had a great state meet.

“We had a great state meet,” Connelly said. “Although it was the longest state track meet in the history of track meets. But the officials handled it the best that they could. The lightning just would not let up.”

Schwinn medaled in both her events (eighth in 100 hurdles and third in 300 hurdles). Comer did not medal in the javelin but the coach said he threw well. Comer had to wait to throw until Sunday due to the weather but the coach also brought up this is Comer’s first year throwing javelin.

Connelly said the team’s best performance came at the league meet. The girls’ team took third and the boys’ team snagged fifth. This was also her favorite memory.

If the coach could have changed anything about the year, she said it would have been the weather at the Northern Heights meet.

“(It had) 40 mph north winds,” Connelly said. “It was cold.”

She said there was a lot of athletes that showed improvement. Caden Ramos and Logan Beuing both improved by more than three feet in the triple jump and Ramos made the finals at regionals. Chase Wohlgemuth and Caulliin Thompson cut three seconds in the 300 hurdles. She said Rob Gwartney and Hunter Wagner improved the most in throwing, especially discus. On the girls’ side, Kaija Nutsch improved her javelin throw from 94 feet to 120 in her first year in high school track and made the finals at regionals. Avi Nutsch, Kelsey Theis, Haley Holmes and Schwinn cut their 4x100 relay time down from 59 seconds to 52.91.

“Those are just a few examples,” Connelly said. “We were a really young team – over half of them are freshmen and sophomores and another 25% were juniors and seniors that had never competed in high school track. So I could go on for a long time about how much these kids have improved. These athletes are all hard workers and do not complain. I am very blessed to have them on the team.”

The coach is looking ahead to next year when all of the underclassmen will be a year older. The Rams will have six seniors boys and two girls on the team. Connelly said most of the incoming seniors have competed since they were freshmen.

“So they know the expectations,” Connelly said. “I know they will be excellent team leaders and I can't wait until next season. Go Rams.”