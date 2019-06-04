Two recent Lansing graduates will suit up one more time as Lansing Lions football players in the 28th annual BeYounion.com Kansas vs. Missouri All-Star Game June 13.

Running back Konner McQuillan and defensive back Tre’Matt Pledger will get to play one more time under the lights. The game will feature more than 80 of the top graduates in the greater Kansas City area. Full rosters for the teams can be found at www.prepskc.com

The Kansas squad won last season 30-0 under then-Leavenworth head coach Mark Littrell. Four Leavenworth County players played in the 2018 edition.

This year’s game will feature Bob Lisher from Lawrence Free State coaching the Kansas team. This will be Lisher’s final game he coaches before retirement. Littrell will serve as an assistant in his final game coaching after he announced his retirement in May. The Missouri team will be coached by Van Horn head coach William Harris.

Practices for the Missouri side began Monday at Van Horn High School. The Kansas team begins practice Tuesday at Olathe West High School.

The game is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. at the Olathe School District College Boulevard Athletic Complex next to the campus of Olathe Northwest High School.