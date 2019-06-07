The Leavenworth football team will host a youth football camp July 15-17.

The camp will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium at Leavenworth High School.

It is open for any boy in the Leavenworth area entering kindergarten to sixth grade this upcoming school year. All campers will be instructed in position-specific techniques and fundamentals. Campers will be taught in the areas of 7-on-7 passing and a lineman “razzle-dazzle.”

The camp is $35 per participant. The fee will cover the camp, camper insurance and a T-shirt. Checks are to be made out to “Summer Activities Funds” and are to be sent to Sean Sachen at Leavenworth High School, 2012 10th Ave.

For more information, contact Sachen at 913-684-1550, ext. 1317.