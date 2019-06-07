Last week marked my first anniversary with the Leavenworth Times. As I have surpassed that milestone, I felt like it is time to reflect on the year I had here.

A little over a year ago, I was a fresh college graduate. I just left Northwest Missouri State the month prior and was ready to start my journalism career. Starting in the summer was perfect. I got to adjust and learn about Leavenworth at a comfortable pace. I still got to cover games like the Kansas vs. Missouri All-Star Game for football at Leavenworth High School and the youth swim league meets for the Leavenworth Riptides and Lansing Sea Lions but I got the summer to learn.

By the time fall came, I felt like I was ready to actually go out and cover some sports.

The first prep game I got to cover was Leavenworth and Lansing soccer.

There were a lot of memorable moments and games in the first year, but a few really stand out.

The first would be the Lansing and Basehor-Linwood football game. The game was an old-school football matchup with strong defense and power running. It was also very wet. Rain came in early and stuck around for the entire game. I am still glad my girlfriend bought me a new rain jacket the week prior. Thanks again, Abbie. While it was also a good defensive game, the rainy weather is what makes it stick out. The Bobcats’ game against Paola in the playoffs was also one that sticks out because that was probably the coldest football game I have ever been too. I shiver thinking about it. Pleasant Ridge’s win in football over Riverside in the last regular season game also stands out to me for the wild comeback the Rams had.

Lansing’s semifinal and consolation games at state volleyball also stand out. It was my first big travel for work and I got to see the four best teams in 5A duke it out for the title. Lansing fell in the first set of the semifinal against St. James Academy and was down 8-1 in the second before roaring back to take the second set. The third set was back and forth before St. James took the win and knocked the Lions down to the consolation game against Bishop Carroll. As someone who grew up in Nebraska and watched the Huskers dominate, the state semifinal might be one of the best volleyball matches I’ve ever seen.

I got to see a lot of good play during the winter season across all of the schools and sports. Two moments that really stand out were the Battle of Eisenhower wrestling dual and Basehor-Linwood’s state tournament.

Leavenworth and Lansing faced off in another meeting between the rivals. This year’s wrestling dual was different though with the meet taking place in the Lansing auditorium. It was one of the coolest atmospheres I’ve ever been too.

The other winter event that stood out was Basehor-Linwood’s run in the state tourney in boys’ basketball. The Bobcats used a big second half in the first round of the state tournament to defeat Salina Central 60-46. The following night, the Bobcats struggled against Bishop Carroll and were down 16 toward the end of the third. But the Bobcats kept chipping away and gained momentum. After trailing for much of the game, the Bobcats took the lead with 1.1 seconds remaining and held on to win. After the emotional game against Bishop Carrol, the Bobcats fell short against Andover Central in the championship and finished the year runner-up.

Like the fall and winter seasons, the spring was filled with more great sports to cover across the area but the one that stands out was Basehor-Linwood and Emporia in the regional championship.

The Bobcats softball team went down 2-0 early against the Spartans and just couldn’t get it going on offense. Entering the bottom of the seventh, the team needed a spark. The spark was senior Kate Drennon. The team rallied back to tie the game and sent it into extras. While the Spartans would still end up snagging the win, the comeback attempt by the Bobcats was another incredible game I got to see this year.

During my first year, I also got to meet some incredible people who have helped me grow as a reporter. There are too many to list, but I want to thank all that have helped with feedback, positive or negative. It has helped me grow and improve as a writer.

I also want to thank all that reached out about some story ideas. Some of my favorite pieces I got to write this year came from suggestions.

While there are a lot of things I wish I could have done different, this was a great first year here. I am excited to see what comes in the future at the Leavenworth Times.

Luke Peterson is the sports editor for the Leavenworth Times. Contact him at lpeterson@leavenworthtimes.com