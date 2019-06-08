The Kansas State High School Activities Association recently released the host sites for state championships during the fall and winter seasons of the 2019-20 school year.

Girls’ tennis will be Oct. 18-19 with 6A at Kossover Tennis Center hosted by Washburn Rural. Pittsburg will host the 5A tournament. Wellington will host 4A at TH Vaughn Tennis Center and the 3-2-1A tournament will be at Harmon Park hosted by KC Christian.

Girls’ golf will be Oct. 21-22. Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson will host 6A, Emporia Municipal Golf Course has 5A, 4A is at Hesston Golf Course and 3-2-1A will be played at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

All classes will go to Olathe South for the gymnastics championship Oct. 26.

State volleyball is Nov. 1-2. Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina will have 5A and 6A, the 3A and 4A tournaments will be played at Sports Arena in Hutchinson and the 1A and 2A tournaments are at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

State cross county is Nov. 2. Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence will host the 3A, 5A and 6A meets. Wamego Country Club will have the 1A, 2A and 4A meets.

Boys’ soccer will run Nov. 8-9. The 6A tournament will be at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka, 5A is at Spring Hill and 4-3-2-1A will be at Stryker Complex in Wichita.

Nov. 30 will be the state championships for football to wrap up the fall season. Welch Stadium at Emporia State will host 6A, Pittsburg State will have 5A, the 4A championship is at Hummer Sports Park, Hutchinson Community College will host 3A at Gowans Stadium, the 2A championship is at USD 305 District Stadium in Salina and the 1A game is at Lewis Field at Fort Hays State.

The first state event for the winter season will be boys’ swimming at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka. The state meets are Feb. 20-22.

The first KSHSAA girls’ wrestling state championship will be Feb. 27 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Boys’ wrestling will run the following two days. The 5A and 6A tournaments will be at Harman Arena in Wichita. Tony’s Pizza Event Center will host 4A and the 3-2-1A tournaments will be at Fort Hays State University in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

State bowling will take place March 5 (6A) and March 6 (5-4-3-2-1A) at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

The winter season will conclude with boys’ and girls’ state basketball March 11-14.

The 6A tournaments will be at Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State, the White Auditorium in Emporia will host 5A, Tony’s Pizza Event Center has 4A, the 3A tournaments are at Hutchinson Sports Arena, Kansas Sate’s Bramlage Coliseum will host 2A and the 1A tournaments are at United Wireless Arena.

The spring state sites should be announced at a later date.