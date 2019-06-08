The Leavenworth Riptides kicked off a new season in the Eastern Kansas Swim League Friday at Wollman Aquatic Center against Tonganoxie .

The team is made up of swimmers across various ages groups in the Leavenworth area.

Multiple members of the team finished first in the opening meet.

The 10-under girls’ free relay team of Breanna Banker, Ella Dall, Saria Lewis and Kendell Trask took first. The 12-under free relay team of Jack Smith, Langston Baptista, Kaylie Williams and Audrey Hommertzheim also took first.

Susanna Banker, Anya Anderson, Trey Baptista and Zach Sanford won the 14-under free relay. The 18-under free relay team of Emily Chmidling, Kent Tomson, Grace Sanford and Joseph Hernandez took first. The 10-under girls’ medley relay team of Lewis, Dall, Trask and Elleanna Banker won. The 12-under medley relay team of Amari English, Maddie Nichol, Williams and Hommertzheim won. Jonah Nichol, Zach Sanford, Trey Baptista and Christian Skaggs won the 14-under boys’ medley relay. Grace Sanford, Ellie Nichol, Asher Garner and Erick Sanford won in the 18-under medley relay.

Braden Trask won the 6-under free. Lewis won the 8-under girls’ free and the 8-under breast.

Kendall Trask took first in the girls’ 10-under free.

Hommertzheim won the 12-under girls’ breast. Skaggs won the 14-under boys’ fly, free and back.

Zachary Sanford won the 14-under boys’ breast. Grace Sanford won the 18-under girls’ free and back and individual medley.

Ellie Nichol was first in the 18-under girls’ breast. Breanna Banker won the 8-under individual medley.

Coach Conner Debban said it was a good first meet.

“The team came out (Friday) and performed well for their first meet,” Debban said. “Despite going against a much larger team (Tonganoxie), our relay teams took first in each age group they competed in. Christian Skaggs had a fantastic meet with three individual first-place wins. Grace Sanford had an outstanding meet coming off the conclusion of her senior year. She took first in almost every event she swam. Asher Garner and Joseph Hernandez had big wins in several events as well.”

He also pointed out Kendell Trask and Lewis’ performances in their age groups win.

“It was great seeing the kids really come together as a team (Friday),” he said. “They did a fantastic job of cheering each other on and creating lots of enthusiasm in the water and on deck. With our season only being a month long, we will spend this next week working on fine-tuning strokes and then increasing their speed. Hopefully, we'll see some personal bests next week when we travel to Eudora.”

The Riptides will travel to Eudora next Friday before returning home June 21 to host Piper.

The Riptides will end the season June 28 at Lansing.