The Lansing Sea Lions kicked off their season in the Eastern Kansas Swim League Friday at home against the Bonner Springs Dolphins.

Head coach David Bresser said it was a “great meet.” No final score was taken due to the Sea Lions overwhelming the Dolphins in numbers with Lansing having about 140 swimmers compared to only 30 for the Dolphins.

“My first impression was ‘Wow, what a meet,’” Bresser said. “Our swimmers really looked good out there in the pool.”

Bresser said he was impressed from the first event to the end and from each age group. While he said there were some fast swims, he also brought up the basic techniques like strokes, turns, starts and finishes were looking good.

He credited his assistant coaches with the help they bring.

“With our large team we have five assistant coaches who are able to provide some excellent stroke instruction during practice,” he said. “What I also like is that in our post-meet discussion, the coaches weren’t satisfied and know what they want to work on with their swimmers come Monday morning.”

Bresser still thought the team looked excellent two weeks into the season.

He said one can see a difference from year-to-year, especially with the returning swimmers.

“The Sea Lions looked like a team with great swims,” Bresser said. “And great support of their teammates.”

The coach also praised the parent volunteers who helped put on the meet.

“The meet ran smoothly and efficiently,” he said. “I very much appreciate all those who make our meets run well and are there for our young swimmers. I really like how the program is continuing to grow.”

Bresser pointed out numerous individual highlights from the meet. Jacob Lund won both his events in 6-under boys. Bristyn Peter took first in both of her events in the 6-under girls. Hayden Reynolds won multiple events in the 8-under boys. Addy Agnew and Taelynn Peter swept the 8-under girls’ events, including the relays. Caleb Millls, Kyndal Schneider, Zach Mendez, Reven Smith, Isiah Vega, Antonio DePaulis, Noah Mills, Michael Im, Skylar Yodar, Jaden Litewski, Mandy Wilson, Greyson Walker, Kade Imhoff and Kailyn Cline all had success in their age groups. Bresser also said Makaila Hayes “crushed it” in her 11-12 girls’ events that she won “easily.”

The Sea Lions will travel to Tonganoxie this Friday for their next meet.

Lansing will then travel to De Soto on June 21 before returning home to host Leavenworth in the final meet of the season. All meets are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and should be over around noon.