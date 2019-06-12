The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department is currently taking registrations for youth tackle football through Friday, June 28.

A participant’s birth certificate is required at the time of registration.

Fees for third- through sixth-graders, 8-11-years old, are $105. Non-residents are $115.

Based on age guidelines set forth by Northeast Kansas Athletics Association, a player shall not be 10 years of age prior to Jan. 1, 2019, to participate in the third- and fourth-grade division.

A player shall not be 12 years of age prior to Jan. 1, 2019, to participate in the fifth- and sixth-grade division. Uniforms and equipment rental fees are included in the registration fee.

For more information, contact the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department at 913-727-2960 or parks@lansing.ks.us