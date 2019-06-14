The Kansas City T-Bones will have their American Legion Night promotion at T-Bones Stadium this Tuesday when the team hosts the Sioux City Explorers for the first game in a three-game series.

Prior to the game, Bill Gieger will throw out the first pitch.

Geiger is the owner of Geiger Ready-Mix in Leavenworth. The concrete company has been a sponsor for the Leavenworth American Legion Post 23 teams for more than 60 years. Members of the Legion teams will be in attendance. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Kansas City T-Bones are a member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball and play their home games at T-Bones Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. Tuesday’s promotion is one of many throughout the season by the T-Bones. Tickets for Tuesday’s game can be purchased online at www.tbonesbaseball.com or at the stadium.