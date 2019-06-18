The University of Saint Mary football team will host a youth camp on July 10.

Campers will participate in drills to improve speed, agility and position-specific skills and techniques.

The campers will get to tour the facilities, compete against each other and interact with current USM players and coaches.

The goal for the camp is to help campers “improve in their specific position” and “improve confidence on the field.”

The camp is open to children 5-12 years old and is $30 per camper.

Each camper will receive an official Saint Mary football T-shirt.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the camp will run from 8-11:30 a.m.

For more information, contact USM assistant coach Logan Fritz at Logan.Fritz@stmary.edu