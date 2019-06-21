LAWRENCE — Call it a Sunflower State shutout.

No player from Kansas, Kansas State nor Wichita State heard their name called at the NBA draft held Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with notable standouts like Dedric Lawson, Dean Wade and Barry Brown becoming undrafted free agents at the end of the 60-pick, five-plus-hour event. For the Jayhawks, it was the first time since 2009 that not a single player from the program was selected.

Shortly after the draft’s completion, Lawson committed to play Summer League with the Golden State Warriors, while Wade signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Yahoo Sports reports. Brown confirmed Friday that he has agreed to play Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Other undrafted area standouts included Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie, KU's Lagerald Vick and K-State’s Kamau Stokes. McDuffie on Friday joined the Indiana Pacers on a Summer League agreement, according to a report from the Wichita Eagle.

KU coach Bill Self said in a post-draft teleconference that he was “definitely somewhat surprised” Lawson didn’t get drafted.

“I don’t know if disappointed is the right word, but certainly feel bad for Dedric because that’s obviously a goal of his, to have his name called," Self said. "It didn’t happen, but he can still do exactly what he wants to do. He’s just got to do it the hard way, which will make him much better in the end.”

Lawson, a redshirt junior, led the Big 12 in scoring (19.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.6) in his lone season with the Jayhawks. He was named a second-team All-American by Sporting News and a third-teamer by the Associated Press, the United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Going undrafted provides at least the silver lining of being able to choose one's destination, Self said, adding Lawson has just as good a shot to make the Warriors as a late second-round selection.

“Obviously when you do go undrafted and you’re a good player like Dedric is, you get to pick the best situation to go to," Self said, "where as if you’re picked late, you’re locked in to that situation, and you could be locked into a situation where they may not even have a contract available, that kind of stuff. ...

“I know several NBA teams were definitely interested in him, and this year’s draft, if you really studied it, there really wasn’t a lot of separation at all from 30 to 60, or even 30 and 70, the next 10 that didn’t get picked. There wasn’t a lot of separation. So if just one or two things fell differently a guy could go 35 or he could go undrafted. Certainly that doesn’t make it any easier for Dedric, but it doesn’t put him out of the game whatsoever.”

On the end of the Jayhawks' nine-year streak of seeing at least one player drafted, Self said he couldn’t care less.

“We had one guy in the draft that was draftable, and he had a great year for us and gave us everything he had and those sorts of things, but certainly that’s not a program reflection at all, nor is it a reflection on Dedric. It’s just something that happens,” Self said. “I can’t guarantee it because I don’t have a crystal ball, but if I were a betting man I’d bet that he’s not going to be hurt by this at all, and if anything it’ll probably end up helping him in the end.”

Timing, Self said, simply wasn’t on Lawson's side Thursday.

“The thing about it is, there’s no doubt, the thing that’s so attractive to NBA teams and to people about Dedric is he knows how to play, without question. I mean, he’s a darn good player,” Self said. “But the thing that wasn’t ever going to be changed certainly overnight is the fact that he’s not as explosive as some of those other guys are. So it’s kind of pick your poison with Dedric — you get an unbelievable basketball player, probably with as high an IQ as anybody in the draft, but you probably don’t get the explosiveness that some of those other guys possesses. That ‘potential’ tag is probably stuck to them more so than Dedric.”

Still, there’s “no question” in Self’s mind that the 6-foot-9, 235-pounder out of Memphis, Tenn., can “help a good team be better." With the Warriors, Lawson appears to have that opportunity.

“Obviously if he’s going to start to get involved with a group, that’s a pretty good group to get involved with,” Self said.

While no KU players were drafted Thursday, there was at least one Jayhawk at the event.

Junior forward Silvio De Sousa was in attendance at Barclays Center, sitting in the stands alongside Maryland forward Bruno Fernando. When Fernando was selected No. 34 overall by the Atlanta Hawks (by way of the Philadelphia 76ers), the Luanda, Angola, natives embraced, with De Sousa filming the moment with his phone.

“Bruno and him, they’re brothers. I mean, they’re basically brothers,” Self said. “So yeah, there was no way Silvio wasn’t going to be there for Bruno. They are so tight.”