The Lansing volleyball team will host their “Team Always” youth volleyball camps July 8-11. The camp will run noon to 1:30 p.m. for participants entering third-sixth grade. The camp for seventh and eighth grade will run 2-4 p.m. Campers will work on drills with former Lansing players and staff as instructors.

Each camp is $60 per participant with $5 going to the Bill and Charlotte Powell Volleyball Scholarship Fund. Campers will also receive a T-shirt and can earn individual awards. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact Julie Slater at slaterj02@gmail.com or 913-683-2425.