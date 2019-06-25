The Leavenworth Pioneers baseball team will host their youth baseball skills camp July 19 and 20 at the KCKCC Pioneer Career Center Fields at 1901 Spruce St.

The camp is for players 14-under and designed to help youth baseball players improve their skills. It will focus on fundamentals of throwing, catching, fielding, hitting and base running. Campers will be split up by age groups. The campers will be instructed by Pioneers baseball coach Justin Bode and his staff. There will also be current and former Leavenworth baseball players.

The camp fee is $35 for one camper, $50 for two and $65 for three or more.

To register, email LVPioneerBaseball@gmail.com with the player name, age, position and T-shirt size. Checks are to be made payable to Leavenworth Baseball and payment will be accepted the day of camp. Same day registration will begin at 5 p.m. on July 19.

The team will also host tryouts July 22 for the Junior Pioneers baseball program. The tryouts are free.