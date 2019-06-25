It was another week of rainy weather for the Lansing Sea Lions and Leavenworth Riptides at their Eastern Kansas Swim League meets Friday. But unlike their meets the previous week at Tonganoxie and Eudora, the weather at the De Soto meet kept the team from getting into the water at times for the Sea Lions and canceled the home meet for the Riptides.

Sea Lions head coach David Bresser said the team was impacted by a “nasty” thunderstorm at 6:45 a.m. and had to wait until 8:30 a.m. to finally get into the water.

“We were ready and efficient,” Bresser said. “We were able to get through one full event and about half of the 50 freestyle before the next line of even heavier thunderstorms hit. At that point we canceled the rest of the meet.”

Bresser said he was hoping to get more in after the success of the first event.

“The Sea Lions were swimming fast,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the dark clouds moving in or just the excitement to finally be swimming. For those that endured the rain and lightning delays, we were looking good in the water. I wanted to see more of that good racing. We won eight of the first 10 events and then our younger age groups were swimming really well in the 50 free.”

Bresser credited the assistant coaches for the “outstanding job” they have done with the swimmers on stroke and technique improvement.

“The credit for the time improvement goes to them,” Bresser said.

The Sea Lions will host the Leavenworth Riptides this upcoming Friday. Bresser said he and the rest of the team are excited to host Leavenworth for the first time. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.

“(Friday) will probably be a beautiful sunny day while we are swimming inside,” Bresser said.