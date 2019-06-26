Nearly 20 girls from Lansing have qualified for the USA Girls’ Junior National Championships in volleyball.

Kennedy Farris, Rachel Fairbanks and Caroline Crawford competed in the 18 Open Division in Dallas in April and placed ninth in the country. All three girls are set to play volleyball in college with Farris heading to Missouri State and Fairbanks going to the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the fall. Crawford will head to Kansas in the fall of 2020.

Tabor Scanlon, Iyannah Jackson, Trinity Richardson, Ashlyn Jaccard, Olivia Mae Van Der Werff, Amelia Van Der Werff, Karli Schmidt, Samantha Moburg, McKenzie Moburg, Skylar Weaver, Kamryn Farris, McKinzie Weaver, Caitlin Bishop, MiKenna Matzeder, Virginia Van Der Werff and Danielle Runnebaum all qualified and will compete at the USA Girls’ Junior National Championships in Indianapolis June 27 to July 6.