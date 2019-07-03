The Basehor-Linwood and Lansing football game will be televised on Spectrum Sports KC as part of the “Hy-Vee Game of the Week” this fall.

Spectrum Sports announced the game Friday as the sports channel is starting to roll out their fall schedule for prep sports.

The Bobcats and Lions will meet at Basehor-Linwood High School on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. as the two United Kansas Conference teams will battle it out for an early season contest.

The Bobcats are coming off a 10-2 season with a 4-1 UKC record.

BLHS made it to the state semifinals in 4A before falling to eventual state champion, Bishop Miege.

Lansing went 5-4 and 4-1 in the UKC in Dylan Brown’s first year as head coach.

The Lions fell to St. James Academy to end their season.

The two teams met in their first UKC games last season at Lansing in Brown’s first win as head coach in a 14-13 Lansing win.

Both teams thrived on defense in the 2018 edition as neither offense surpassed 300 total yards in a wet and rainy game.

The Bobcats and Lions game is one of four games announced so far by Spectrum Sports KC. The channel will also carry Liberty at Lee’s Summit on Aug. 30, Blue Valley North at Bishop Miege on Sept 6 and Liberty North at Liberty on Sept. 20.