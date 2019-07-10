Former Kansas State standout Dean Wade officially has his NBA shot, and his shot is a big reason why.

Wade has signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, general manager Koby Altman announced Tuesday.

NBA rules allow teams to have two two-way contract players on their rosters at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular-season rosters. Two-way players are permitted to spend up to 45 days with an NBA team during the regular season but must play a majority of the time with the team's G-League affiliate.

In Wade's case, that means the St. John native will spend much of his time competing for the Canton (Ohio) Charge this season.

Wade has appeared in four summer league games for the Cavaliers, starting all four contests and averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.9 minutes. He registered 14 points and six rebounds in his July 1 pro debut against the San Antonio Spurs.

“We’re trying not to give him too much work since he’s coming off a stress fracture,” Cleveland coach John Beilein said. “However, he has a big-time jump shot and is a really good passer. What I would like to see develop right now is a back-to-the-basket game. He had a really good college coach in Bruce Weber, so I’m looking forward to watching him grow and develop. He has something every team needs in that he can really shoot the ball.”

Wade averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his four-year career with K-State. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as both a junior and senior.

A 6-foot-10 forward, Wade helped the Wildcats post an 88-51 record, reach three NCAA Tournaments and win a share of the 2018-19 Big 12 regular-season championship.