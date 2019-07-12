Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for adult co-ed kickball this fall.

Games will be played in September and October. Game nights are primarily Monday and Wednesday but could be played on other weeknights. Teams will be comprised of 12 people who are 18 years of age and older.

Teams must include five females.

Team fees are $175 and the team captain must handle registration for the team. Team shirts and a game ball will be included with registration.

A limited number of teams will be accepted.

Once team count is met, registration will close.

Refunds will not be issued after registration closes.

For more information, call 913-727-2960 or email Parks Department Recreation programmer Christina Moberly at cmoberly@lansingks.org