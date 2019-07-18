University of Saint Mary defensive back Nicholas Holmes has been named to the NAIA Preseason Starting Lineup in the “College Football America 2019 Yearbook.”

CFAY announced its version of an all-American team Monday.

Holmes is coming off a strong sophomore season for the Spires in which he recorded 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, 10.5 tackles for loss and was third on the team in total tackles (61). The graduate of Pleasant Ridge High School also led all classifications of college football with 11 interceptions.

Holmes joins DeMarco Prewitt, Dustin Rivera, J.T. Graydon, Jason Ferris, Damarcus Wimbush, Drake Higgins and J’Kobi Reddick as Starting Lineup selections that earned first-team American Football Coaches Association all-American honors in 2018.

The “College Football America 2019 Yearbook” was recently released online via Amazon and other major retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million. The book features more than 930 college football teams across North America with the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA and California Community College Athletic Association in the United States. The book also features all the programs out of U Sports from Canada and a review of the college football scene in Mexico and unaffiliated programs across club football and postgraduate prep academies.