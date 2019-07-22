Sports have been a part of my life since I can remember. I played anything I could growing up and watched every game my dad was watching. While we watched a game or played catch outside, he dropped tidbits of sports knowledge on me and it made me hungry to know anything I could about sports.

My name is Jason Brown and just two months ago, I graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a journalism degree. I served as the campus newspaper’s sports editor and managing editor. I am from the Kansas City area but have spent most of my life living in Blue Spring, Missouri.

There is not one instance when I decided this was the career path I wanted to head down. Instead, there have been a series of moments that have built me up to this point and moments that reaffirm my love for sports today.

Just a month ago, I was partying in Kansas City’s River Market district at the city’s only hockey bar, The Blue Line, as the St. Louis Blues captured their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. The joy I felt, not just as a Blues fan of five years but as a fan of sports in general was incredible.

That’s the cool thing about sports for me – the moments when you remember exactly where you were when they happened. I remember sitting in my kitchen with my dad in April 2008 watching on the smallest screen in the house when Mario Chalmers made his miraculous shot that in part won Kansas a national championship. In 2015, surrounded by my greatest friends, we watched Drew Butera catch the final out of the Royals’ World Series championship.

Moments like those are why I decided to pursue sports writing and why I am here today. I want to tell stories that go beyond the box score and show these incredible moments we never forget are often created by people just like us.

I love a strong community almost as much as I love sports. I’ve never lived anywhere other than the Midwest and I think I could live here my whole life. I can’t imagine better communities than what we have in the Midwest and after just a couple days in Leavenworth, I can tell this is a place where the community wants to see its young men and women succeed, both athletically and academically. I want to tell the stories that make parents proud of their kids and fans proud to be from this county.

I want to write about what you want to read so I am more than happy to take story ideas of any kind.

Lastly, if a sporting event is happening and I can’t make it, I would be grateful if anyone grabbed a photo to submit or sent in a recap. That is how I believe we can really make the most of this partnership. You can reach me at jbrown@leavenworthtimes.com or @LVTSportsGuy on Twitter.

In the meantime, I am taking suggestions for good taco joints and music stores.

Jason Brown is the sports editor of the Leavenworth Times.