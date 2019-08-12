LOCAL AND STATE

Bill Snyder sends thank-you letter

Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has sent at thank-you letter to supporters who attended his July 13 retirement celebration at Manhattan's Bramlage Coliseum.

"Your presence meant so very much to me and my personal family," Snyder said in the letter distributed Monday by K-State's sports information office. "I was truly humbled by your presence and will be forever grateful for your loyal and caring support of your Kansas State University Football Program over the past three decades. As I've said so often, 'We came because of the people and we've stayed because of the people'; and you are those people we are so grateful for.

"You proved, over that period of time, that 'family' is more than just a word and has great meaning and you have been a true, loyal and caring member of that Wildcat family.

"The successes we've had would not have been possible without you."

Snyder retired following a 5-7 campaign in 2018, only his seventh losing season in a 27-year, Hall of Fame career. He amassed a record of 215-117-1, leading the Wildcats to 19 bowl appearances and two Big 12 championships (2003 and 2012).

Pilots seeking host families

The Topeka Pilots hockey team is seeking billet families to host players during the upcoming eight-month North American Hockey League season.

Billet families invite Pilots players ranging from 16 to 20 years old into their homes to be part of the their family. They provide meals, a stable living environment and serve as role models and authority figures, the Pilots said in a release distributed Monday. The Pilots' roster last season featured players from Canada, Sweden and Denmark, not to mention various parts of the United States.

"Billet families are one of the most important parts of our organization, and without their efforts our club would not be successful!" the Pilots said in the release.

Anyone interested in hosting a Pilots player should visit www.topekapilots.com/billetfamilies or contact billet coordinator Marcy Sandberg at sandbergmarcy@gmail.com.

The Pilots open the NAHL season at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, when they play host to the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Raiders' Brown loses helmet grievance

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.

The arbitrator issued the ruling after holding a hearing last Friday with Brown, representatives from the league and the players' union.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown said in a statement on Twitter. "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet."

Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn't around the team last week when he had the grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.

Browns' Thomas injures neck in scary incident

Browns defensive end Chad Thomas sustained a sprained neck but avoided a more serious injury during a scary moment at training camp in Berea, Ohio.

Thomas was immobilized on the field and taken by ambulance to University Hospitals.

A team spokesman said Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, was back at the Browns' facility Monday evening. His return to practice will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Thomas appeared to absorb a blow to his right shoulder and head area during a play. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder stood up but then went to the ground, where he was treated by Browns medical personnel. Thomas was put on a backboard and carted away.

Thomas appeared in four games for the Browns last season. He is expected to be in Cleveland's defensive line rotation this season.

Indians' Puig drops appeal of suspension

Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig has dropped the appeal for his three-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl when he was with Cincinnati.

Puig began serving his ban Monday night when the Indians opened a three-game series against Boston.

Puig was disciplined for his involvement in the benches-clearing incident between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30.