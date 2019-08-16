Washburn's football team graduated a whopping 221 tackles out of last year's starting linebackers, with Derrick McGreevy and Austin Tillman ending their careers among the Ichabods' all-time tackle leaders.

Now it's up to former Hayden standout Brooks Peavler, a junior, and several other Ichabod returners to take up the slack as Washburn, which opens its season Sept. 5 at home against Lincoln, tries to improve on last year's 5-6 record.

"We're definitely losing a lot in those two and we all know that, but I feel like we're ready to step into that role," Peavler said. "We'll get two new starters and then we'll all be able to rotate and I trust all these guys, so I think we'll be alright.

"There's four or five of us I think will get a lot of the reps, and then we've even got more than that who can step in and do what we need to do."

Peavler, a former All-City and All-Class 4A pick, saw action in all 11 games a year ago and is the leading returning tackler at linebacker, making 34 stops (19 solo), including three tackles for loss.

Peavler, who had 18 tackles and an interception as a redshirt freshman, is looking for last year's experience to pay dividends this season.

"It helped a lot," Peavler said. "It got my confidence up and I think I'm just seeing everything a little bit slower now. It's all making sense and I'm able to read it a little bit better."

Washburn coach Craig Schurig said he has confidence Peavler is ready to step into a leadership role this season.

"Peav is ready to play," Schurig said. "The only thing that really prevented him from playing more last year was that Tillman came back from being injured (in '17). He was very patient with it and when he came in he did a good job."

Also returning are junior Garrett Barnett-Kruger (30 tackles), sophomore Grant Bruner (18 tackles), senior Kyle Emerick (12 tackles) and junior Jacob Anderson (six tackles).

"Those guys have kind of really waited their turn, and now they're excited as heck to be the ones out there," Schurig said.

Peavler had offers from other schools out of Hayden, but is glad he made the decision to stay home to continue his career.

"For sure," he said. "I'm not living at home, but I'm close enough to home I can go home whenever I need to."

Younger brother Brent is even closer, with Brent Peavler expected to battle for playing time at linebacker and on special teams after redshirting as a freshman for the Ichabods last fall.

"We see each other a lot playing the same position, and I'm glad he's with me," Brooks Peavler said.

"I'm definitely glad I chose to stay close to home and I'm glad I picked this program because I feel like I fit in and I love everybody here."