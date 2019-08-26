The Central Christian College women soccer team's season opener had a dramatic ending.

The Tigers came through for first-year head coach Krystina Stackhouse after beating Tabor College 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

The Tigers had a comfortable 3-1 lead, but the Blue Jays wouldn't go down easily. With less than five minutes left, the Tabor College scored back-to-back goals, forcing overtime.

With 3:37 left, Alexa Riddle gave the Tigers the lead, the defense held on for the rest of the period.

"It was an exciting environment, and the bench and the fans were great the entire game," Stackhouse said. "They expected to run away with the game after the second goal of the second period and didn't expect all the drama at the end."

Jordan Meier led the first two goals, and Mariah Godline had the other. Jocelin Martine and Baile Sonier each collected assists for the Tigers. CCC outkicked the Bluejays 19-10 in shots.

At 1-0, the Tigers will host Central Baptist College on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

