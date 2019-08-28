After the unfortunate news last week of the Kansas City T-Bones being evicted from their stadium in Village West by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, there are a lot of questions surrounding the future of the organization.

Team officials said there were discussions about a sale of the team prior to the eviction notice but there was no indication of what a potential buyer would do with it.

Given that the most likely result of this issue is a group of investors will purchase the team and jump through all of the hoops to keep the product on the field, I thought it would be interesting to see what it would take for the Kansas City Royals organization to adopt the T-Bones into their farm system.

Of the Royals six minor league clubs, the Omaha Storm Chasers are a mainstay rooted deep in the organization. The Storm Chasers have undergone a handful of rebrandings but have been the organization’s AAA club since 1969.

In AA, things have moved around a little more with the team now playing as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals since 2008. Prior to that, they played in Wichita as the Wranglers and hosted future stars like Alex Gordon and Johnny Damon as they climbed toward the majors.

To me, this level feels like it would be the best fit for the T-Bones simply because the AA team has existed close to the organization throughout most of its history so it might make sense to continue that trend.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks in Class A advanced have been a part of the organization for more than 25 years across two stints and don’t seem like a candidate for relocation. The Blue Rocks have a rich history of major leaguers stopping by like Carlos Beltran, Mike Sweeney, Mike Moustakas, Zack Greinke and David DeJesus. They also have been visited by ESPN a number of times and featured on national television. I think the Royals know what they have in Wilmington.

Other than the Naturals, I feel like the most obvious candidates for the T-Bones to replace is the Rookie League teams in the Burlington Royals and Idaho Falls Chukars. These teams are the most ideal because they play a shortened season and would avoid the biggest concern of moving a farm team 30 minutes away from your major league stadium.

The Royals probably don’t want to be competing with themselves in their already “small market” so bringing in a short season rookie league team to fill in gaps and showcase draft picks to their fanbase might be appealing.

The only foreseeable issue is, again, both teams have been with the organization for 15 years. That’s not to say the Royals aren’t willing to relocate a team, but they will probably need a reason to leave where they have planted their roots other than to just help pick up the T-Bones.

Either way, I have a good feeling we will see T-Bones baseball back next year.

