Basehor-Linwood head football coach Rod Stallbaumer knows it’s a new team every year and the previous season has little impact on what they do in 2019, but the team’s success under Stallbaumer can’t be ignored as the team changes year-to-year.

The Bobcats went 10-1 in the regular season before dropping their first playoff game to Bishop Miege, a team that has downed them in the playoffs four of the last five seasons.

Stallbaumer said the team participated in a handful of camps and different activities during the summer, including a 7-on-7 league, and hosted a camp of their own.

“We feel like with those camps and other things along with the summer weights have our guys in really good shape,” he said. “They’re getting stronger, faster and more knowledgable.”

The Bobcats return key linemen on both sides of the ball. Offensive lineman Cion Harris and defensive lineman Josh Willcutt were selected to the United Kansas Conference first team last season.

Much of the Bobcats’ experience is in their front seven on defense where they return four players who combined for 162 tackles last season. Linebacker Brock Hofer made 65 tackles of them and 11 were for a loss. Willcutt accounted for 45 tackles, 14 for a loss and three sacks.

At quarterback, the Bobcats will look to replace Dylan Mussett’s production from last season. Stallbaumer said senior Chase Torkelson has emerged as the leader to win the job.

“Chase has really kind of separated himself,” he said. “He had a really good summer, really advanced his knowledge of the offense and his decision making.”

Senior A.J. Cooper will be leaned on to lead the receiver corps that graduated a lot of experience. Stallbaumer said they will have to fill in behind Cooper with underclassmen.

With winning seasons in each of his first five years at Basehor-Linwood, Stallbaumer said he doesn’t try to set big goals for his teams and just focuses on each day.

“It’s just all about becoming a good team and getting better every single week,” he said. “You know, last year we lost a game and that might have been the best thing for us because it refocused us and we kept improving from that point on. If you look too far ahead and try to have some sort of too grand goals I guess without putting in the time then that’s when you fall short.”

2019 Schedule:

Sept. 6 at Tonganoxie

Sept. 13 vs Lansing

Sept. 20 at Leavenworth

Sept. 27 vs Shawnee Heights

Oct. 4 at Turner

Oct. 11 vs De Soto

Oct. 18 vs Atchison

Oct. 25 at Schlagle

All game times at 7 p.m.