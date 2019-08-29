This is my favorite year of football ever. It doesn’t matter that it hasn’t happened yet because football has never made me feel the way it does now.

I grew up a Chiefs fan and like many of you know, it was not very much fun. And I have only been alive for 24 years, so I know a lot of people are suffering more than I could ever know.

Regardless, we’re together in our love for the Chiefs and it’s pretty clear the time to win a Super Bowl is coming. Not to speak poorly of Trent Green or Alex Smith, but I never had half the confidence in their ability to win a championship compared to Patrick Mahomes. That is how Mahomes and the rest of the organization has made me feel since the whistle blew at the end of their defeat in the AFC Championship – like they have every intention of coming back to win it all.

I’m also a Kansas Jayhawks fan – in a family of Tigers – and if you’re familiar with that situation, then you know it’s been a painful 10 years. But hopefully not anymore.

I tried not to overthink the Jayhawks’ hiring of former LSU and national champion coach Les Miles and quickly purged the dreams of making a bowl game in the first season. It’s OK to be excited about Miles, but this is still a team that won six games in the last four seasons. It’s a work in progress. I’m just excited to see the first real breath of fresh air in the program since the Mark Mangino era.

What I didn’t realize would be so exciting about this football season was getting the opportunity to familiarize myself with a new area and cover four dedicated high school programs. Here are a few storylines to look at going into this season.

Can the Pioneers turn it around under Sachen?

Leavenworth Pioneers head coach Sean Sachen is taking over for a team that went 1-8 last season. With Ja’hawn Byrd returning at running back and Jovaughn Darthard at quarterback, it’s not hard to imagine the team improving.

Will the Bobcats sustain success in UKC?

Basehor-Linwood went 4-1 in the United Kansas Conference last season despite playing a class below in 4A with their one loss coming to Lansing. Head coach Rod Stallbaumer has some key returners on the defensive side of the ball and a quarterback in senior Chase Torkelson to run his spread option style offense.

How much can the Lions improve in year two of Brown?

Lansing head coach Dylan Brown experienced early success and attributed much of it to the expectations and standards they have of athletes in the offseason. Brown said the Lions met their offseason workout expectations so he is hopeful of another improvement in results.

Can the Rams secure a playoff win?

Pleasant Ridge has made the playoffs all seven seasons under head coach Pat McCollim but are still looking for their first win. The Rams are lacking size in most positions but are determined to use their speed to win games.